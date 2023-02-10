Meet the GWM Ora, Australia’s Newest ‘Cheap’ Electric Car

Aside from looking like a car from a cartoon, the GWM Ora is about to become one of Australia’s cheapest EVs.

The GWM Ora comes via Great Wall Motors, and although it launched as the Ora Good Cat or the Ora Funky Cat in other markets, Australia is going to be given just the ‘Ora’ moniker.

In a statement, GWM said Australian production is already underway and that first shipments are expected in April.

GWM Ora Australian specs

The Ora will be available with two battery options, a 48kWh battery offering WLTP range of 310km and a 63kWh battery offering WLTP range of 420km.

GWM said the Ora can charge from just 10 per cent capacity to 80 per cent in just 41 minutes on the 48kWh option.

The EV measures 4.2 metres, with a height of 1.6 metres and width of 1.8 metres. Wheelbase is 2650mm.

It’s got a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating, and GWM said it’s working with ANCAP towards updating this for Australia and New Zealand, noting it expects to be able to confirm this shortly.

In Australia, the GWM Ora line-up will consist of three models: Ora Standard Range, Ora Long Range and Ora GT. Battery size and range is the only notable difference between the Ora Standard Range and the Ora Long Range.

In both of these models you can expect 18-inch alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leatherette seats, electric and heated seats for driver and passenger, 360 degree around-view camera, autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian, cyclist and crossing detection, as well as all of the other expected features, such as lane keep assist and collision warnings. There’s also a camera-based driver drowsiness detection feature and a handful more.

The GWM Ora GT adds 18-inch GT alloy wheels, electric hands-free tailgate, sunroof, heated steering wheel and automatic parking. The GT model will be available later than the other two Ora models with timing still to be confirmed.

Ora will be available in a choice of five exterior two-tone colours: Hamilton White, Sun Black, Glacier Blue, Mars Red and Aurora Green. The latter four paint colours will cost you an additional $595.

GWM Ora Australian price and availability

Speaking of price, here’s what you’ll expect to pay for the GWM Ora.

Australian Capital Territory

Standard $45,550

Long $49,550

GT $55,050

New South Wales

Standard $45,550

Long $49,550

GT $55,050

Northern Territory

Standard $44,490

Long $48,490

GT $54,125

Queensland

Standard $46,114

Long $50,194

GT $55,804

South Australia

Standard $46,891

Long $51,051

GT $56,771

Tasmania

Standard $45,090

Long $49,090

GT $54,590

Victoria

Standard $47,234

Long $51,402

GT $57,138

Western Australia

Standard $47,891

Long $52,403

GT $58,405

Another ‘cheap’ option for prospective EV owners

The GWM Ora will enter, at its lowest available price ($44,490 in the NT), as the second cheapest EV you can get in Australia, beaten only by the BYD Atto 3 ($44,381) and coming in slightly under the cost of the MG ZS EV Excite ($44,990).