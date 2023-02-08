Google Shows Off AI Advancements, in Search Results and Beyond

Google plans to begin including AI-generated text answers to search queries in the coming months. The announcement came at the company’s (kind of slapdash) live event in Paris on Wednesday, along with numerous other updates to Search, Maps, and more.

Earlier this week, Google introduced Bard, its AI chatbot response to OpenAI’s wildly popular ChatGPT. But unlike Bard, these generative AI responses won’t be contained in a separate widget, they’ll become a part of standard searches.

What will generative AI in Google search look like?

For questions with no single correct answer (which Google has termed “No One Right Answer,” or NORA, queries), the company’s search engine will soon provide multi-sentence responses, exploring and explaining some of the many possibilities. These longform AI blurbs will appear in a box at the top of search, similar to where definitions for words or maths solutions might appear now.

Using a pre-recorded demo, Google exec Prabhakar Raghavan shared an example about stargazing. Offered the query, “What are the best constellations to look for, for stargazing?” Google’s generative AI spit out a bullet-pointed list of nuanced responses. It mentioned Orion, Cassiopeia, and other star formations notable for different reasons — their brightness, their shape, and so on.

On top of providing the initial text response, the search results for the stargazing query included a few suggested follow-up questions; also presumably AI-generated. These included, “What is the best time of year to see these constellations.” And, in response to that follow-up, the search engine offered a whole new list of bullet-pointed information which appeared to draw on knowledge of the previous answer. To the second query, Google didn’t just give the best time of year to see any old constellation — it offered descriptions specific to Orion, Cassiopeia, and the others it had first listed.

What’s happening with the Bard chatbot though?

Google didn’t provide much of an update on its AI chatbot. We already knew it had entered testing with a small group of “trusted” demo users, using a light version of the company’s LaMDA language model. And for now, that’s still the case.

Next month, Google said it will begin onboarding developers to interact with its generative language API to build their own tools and features.

Google’s recent rush to forefront AI is an obvious response to the rise of ChatGPT, and Microsoft’s swift investment in a multi-billion dollar partnership with OpenAI. On Tuesday, Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine went live for a preview. Similar to Google, Microsoft also seems to be both offering an AI-chatbot option, separate from standard search, as well as AI-responses integrated into search.

At the moment, Microsoft appears to be taking a more aggressive approach to its AI-search responses. In an example on the company’s blog — a search for fitness advice yields a step-by-step workout plan that’s AI-generated, alongside standard video and link results. Whereas Google seems to be taking a more cautious approach — not using generative-AI to present definitive answers or guidance.

“We were one of the first companies to embrace AI principles,” Google’s Raghavan said. But he emphasised that the Google’s philosophy to developing generative-AI tools for the public is to be “bold and responsible.” As the legacy search engine dominator, Google has a reputation to uphold. Whereas Bing can likely be a little more free-wheeling in Microsoft’s bid for a real stake in the long-monopolized search space.

What else did Google announce?

In addition to the updates on AI-powered text search, Google introduced a whole suite of other improvements and expansions to existing features in visual search, Maps, and translation.

Visual:

The company has upgraded its Lens and visual search tools to allow users to one-click search items from images and videos on their phone screens. Basically, if an Android phone user pulls up a picture of a historical building, they can tap it to find out what that landmark is called.

Similarly, in mobile multisearch, users on both iOS and Android can now tap sections of images listed in search results to start a new query focused on the selected person/place/thing.

Maps:

Google introduced a new way to interact with Maps, called “immersive view.” The mode, enabled by AI-fusing of 2-D images into a 3-D rendering, can take you from a birds’ eye perspective to the inside of a business in just a few clicks. But for now, the feature is limited to just a handful of cities: London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Tokyo.

For those who often find themselves disoriented navigating large indoor spaces like airports, Google has also expanded its “Live View,” directions. The tool offers real-time directional arrows overlaid on your phone’s camera view of the world. Instead of looking at a 2-D map to orient oneself, Google users in a select number of locations like certain transit hubs and shopping centres now have the option of holding up their phone camera for an augmented reality directional guide.

Translation:

In a translation update, Google has added more context to responses, long missing from the company’s tools. Instead of just receiving a single option for the translation of a word like “novel,” Google will offer information on all the possible definitions (i.e. a book, new, original) and when you might use each translated phrase. For now, the context update is limited to German, French, English, Japanese, and Spanish