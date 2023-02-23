Google Says It’s Achieved a Quantum Breakthrough, One That Promises a Lower Error Rate

Google has revealed that its quantum computers are capable of reducing errors by increasing the number of qubits – the basic units of quantum information that quantum computers use to process calculations.

The breakthrough represents “a significant shift in how we operate quantum computers”, according to Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

“Instead of working on the physical qubits on our quantum processor one by one, we are treating a group of them as one logical qubit. As a result, a logical qubit that we made from 49 physical qubits was able to outperform one we made from 17 qubits,” Pichai added.

Google’s Quantum AI division uploaded this video below detailing the breakthrough.

Quantum computing is a pretty confusing topic, but we’re going to try and explain why this milestone is significant.

Though qubits represent the data being processed by the quantum computers, it’s important to note that they’re prone to errors – and that this is one of the things holding quantum computing back at the moment (though researchers are actively trying to change this).

Making matters worse is that, as quantum computers grow in size and complexity, the qubits become more prone to errors. This is detrimental to the entire exercise, considering that the quantum computers we theoretically need for the future require qubits with low error rates.

But – with this announcement – Google has proven that the error rate can be decreased by increasing the number of grouped qubits. This was a theory previously known as ‘quantum error correction’, and allows for information to be protected across multiple qubit groups so that it is retained more reliably in case of an error.

“By encoding larger numbers of physical qubits on our quantum processor into one logical qubit, we hope to reduce the error rates to enable useful quantum algorithms,” Pichai said.

It’s Google’s hope that quantum computing, and innovations just like this one, will one day lead to the development of medicines, fertilisers, more efficient technology and physics research breakthroughs.

“That’s why we’re working on eventually making quantum hardware, tools and applications available to customers and partners, including through Google Cloud, so that they can harness the power of quantum in new and exciting ways,” Pichai added. He also noted that more innovations will need to be developed, like cryogenics, control electronics, and design/material improvements for qubits.

You can find the announcement on Google’s blog, or read the research paper in Nature.