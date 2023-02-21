Google Pixel Fold Could Crush Samsung’s Battery Life

It’s time to start wondering what the Google Pixel Fold might be like when Google eventually announces it. Right now, Samsung is Google’s biggest hardware competitor in the Android space, and the South Korean company is also the far-and-away leader in the folding hardware category. So it’s not surprising that the rumour mill has decided the next Pixel phone could be a book-style foldable with a bigger battery and wider chassis than Samsung’s Z Fold 4.

The latest rumblings come from 9to5Google, which has learned that the Pixel Fold is weightier due to a larger battery pack spliced into it. It will be nearly 5,000 mAh, bigger than Samsung’s 4,400 mAh. And if you’re comparing it to overseas foldables, it’ll be bigger than the Oppo Find N2, the sister phone to the Find N2 Flip I previewed last week.

It would be nice to have a foldable with more battery life in the pipeline. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has some of the lowest numbers on our benchmark charts because the device is technically a 2-in-1; when using the Z Fold opened up, it’s essentially a 7.6-inch tablet running on a smartphone-sized battery. For comparison purposes, a mid-range Samsung Android tablet with a similar size has at least a 5,100 mAh battery.

The Pixel Fold may also be a bit heavier than the Z Fold 4, which could be interesting for the longevity of use. The Z Fold 4 is such a pleasant experience now because it’s not super hefty in hand — you can technically hold it up in bed as if you were reading a book or an e-reader, though it still hurts when it falls on your face. There are no specific numbers offered on weight yet. Most of this conjecture comes from the device having a bigger battery.

9to5Google also shares an interesting diagram in its writeup of the rumours. Dimensions of the Pixel Fold were leaked out in December per OnLeaks, which has a good record for these small bits. According to the mockup, the Pixel Fold will be a wider device than the relatively narrow Z Fold 4. While this remains unconfirmed, it’s interesting to think about because as foldables become more commonplace on the market, users will choose a device based on whether they prefer a wider body over a narrower one. It’s not much different than the smartphone size wars we have now. Frankly, I’d love a wider Samsung foldable so that it’s easier to paw at when closed up in phone form.

Google’s Pixel Fold journey has been ongoing for a while. In 2021, the company reportedly cancelled development on a prototype of the never-announced foldable, and again in 2022. We’re tracking the new rumours because we received word a few months ago that we could expect something in May when Google hosts its annual developer conference. We shall see!