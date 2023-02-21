What We Know About the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro (So Far)

With the Google Pixel 7 out in the wild since September, we can now look forward to this year’s Pixel 8, which we have some (but not too much) information on.

So, if you’ve been holding off on upgrading your phone and are interested in Google’s upcoming device, here’s what you can expect from the device before it launches later this year.

Google Pixel 8

There is most likely going to be a Google Pixel 8 phone in some form, keeping up with the company’s Pixel range of smartphones. It’s unlikely that Google will depart from its annual device release schedule and it’s even more unlikely that Google will abandon the Pixel range.

When will the Pixel 8 be released?

Following trends from earlier Google Pixel devices, it’s likely that the next Pixel device will be released in October 2023.

What can it do?

While Google hasn’t confirmed any of the features in the upcoming phone, it’s likely that the Google Pixel 8 will support a third-generation version of the Tensor chip, which is unique to Google phones. According to Galaxy Club, Samsung is returning to manufacture the chip and is in the process of testing it.

Per a report from Android Police, the Google Tensor G3 is currently in testing. Codenamed Zuma, Google’s third-gen custom chipset is rumoured to be based on the unannounced Samsung Exynos 2300 processor. The current Google Tensor G2 remains a 5nm chipset, so this could improve efficiency and overall performance.

The camera system is also what we’re going to be keeping a close eye on this year. Last year, the Pixel 7 Pro had a 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto (along with a 10.8MP selfie cam). With Samsung packing its S23 Ultra with a 200MP camera and Apple rumoured to up its camera game with the iPhone 15 range, too, we’re expecting big things in the camera department from Google this year.

How many phones will be in the range?

It’s likely that the upcoming Google Pixel range will include two phones, similar to the Pixel 7 and 6. Winfuture reports that two devices, codenamed ‘Husky’ and ‘Shiba’ are the upcoming devices, and will likely include a smaller, standard device and a larger, more powerful device (like the Pixel 7 range). A cheaper Pixel 7 (the 7a) is also on the way, along with the Google foldable.

How much will the Pixel 8 cost?

Prices for the new Google phones has not been confirmed; however, it’ll likely be similar to the pricing of 2022’s Pixel 7 range of devices.

The Pixel 7 starts at $999, while the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $1,299.

This article has been updated since it was first published.