‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

IT Outage at Gold Coast Airport Renders Basically Everything Useless

Asha Barbaschow

Asha Barbaschow

Published 2 hours ago: February 27, 2023 at 12:16 pm
IT Outage at Gold Coast Airport Renders Basically Everything Useless
Gold Coast airport struck down by IT outage. Image: iStock

Earlier today reports started flooding in from passengers at an airport in Queensland that they just…couldn’t go anywhere. It was later revealed that the cause of delays at Gold Coast airport was due to an IT outage.

Having started my day dropping my partner at Sydney airport at 6 am, taking 20 minutes to drive from the entrance to the departures gate alone, it’s clear that mayhem starts very early at Australia’s airports. On the Gold Coast, however, the chaos was just getting started.

Per a report from the ABC, which had a reporter coincidentally dropping a family member off at the airport in question, we learned that passengers were waiting three-or-so hours to check in, with airline staff having to revert to manual check-in.

A spokesperson for Queensland Airports Limited, Carly Twyman, told the ABC she and her organisation were sorry to affected passengers, confirming with the publication that yes, Gold Coast airport was suffering an IT outage.

“Gold Coast Airport is currently experiencing an IT outage which is causing delays during check-in,” Twyman is quoted as saying.

“We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, we apologise for the inconvenience.”

News.com.au added to the above report that travellers at Gold Coast airport have reported hearing announcements over the loudspeaker that there is no information on when the system will be fixed.

It appears the outage is airport-wide, affecting check-in and baggage tagging, as well as baggage collection – basically everything that now runs on technology.

While it hasn’t been the most smooth-sailing for a post-COVID Aussie airport system, this is the first IT outage affecting an airport we’ve reported on since August, when a Qantas outage impacted flights around the country.

We’ll update this article as we learn more about the Gold Coast airport IT outage.

About the Author

Asha Barbaschow

Asha Barbaschow

Asha is Editor of Gizmodo Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.