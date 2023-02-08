Ghostface Plays a Deadly Game of Chutes & Ladders in New Scream VI Teaser

There’s only a little more than a month before the sixth instalment of the Scream franchise stalks its way into New York City and theatres, but no movie with a generously-sized budget would miss the chance to promote itself during what sponsors have to generically call “the big game.” But rather than discuss the mystery of the new Ghostface(s?), this new teaser focuses on a single scene — and a single ladder.

Alternatively, this could be a rather overzealous advertisement about the importance of fire escapes:

In Scream VI, the four remaining survivors — played by Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega — of the recent reboot, Scream V, head to NYC where they run into OG franchise survivors played by Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox. Based on this and previous trailers, it doesn’t seem like it works out well for anyone.

Scream VI hits theatres on March 10.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.