FX Cancels Kindred After Only One Season

In some genuinely disappointing news, FX has cancelled Kindred, the television adaptation of Octavia Butler’s seminal novel about a young woman who travels back and forth in time between her ancestor’s slave-holding estate in Baltimore and her life in present-day California. While I found the show a little slow at first it ended on an extremely strong note, and I was looking forward to the second season delivering on the season one setup. Alas, for the awful spoilers.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Variety reports Mary Stuart Masterson has joined the cast of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie in a currently undisclosed role.

Tremors

Kevin Bacon also confirmed he’s still eager to appear in a new Tremors project on Twitter.

I’m just waiting for the call…🪱 https://t.co/5H3zOB7IHw — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) January 27, 2023

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

A sequel to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is now in development, according to the film’s official Twitter page.

Ballerina

In conversation with Total Film (via /Film), Ballerina co-writer Shay Hatten stated the film will explore “a new pocket” of the John Wick universe, despite having originally written the project as a “totally separate, original action spec” that was “even more over-the-top than John Wick.”

I think this movie is just opening up more and more avenues of this world. There’s all these little pockets of different crime families, and different corners of the world that John might never have a reason to go visit in his mainline story quest. But Ballerina, through the lens of the ballet theatre that we see John visit in the third movie, explores a character who’s come up through that, and then gets sent on a journey to a new pocket of the Wick world that I think is a concept that we haven’t seen in any of the four previous movies. I think it really just shows this limitless potential for expanding and exploring the grey areas of this world.

John Wick: Chapter 4

Total Film (via ComicBook) also has a few new images from John Wick: Chapter 4 — including a new look at Donnie Yen’s blind assassin Caine.

Photo: Lionsgate

Photo: Lionsgate

Photo: Lionsgate

Sound of Silence

The spirit possessing a haunted radio assumes control of an Italian villa’s other electronics in the trailer for Sound of Silence.

Viking Wolf

We also have a trailer for Viking Wolf — what’s allegedly “Norway’s first [feature length] werewolf movie” — coming to Netflix this February 3.

Kindred

Star Trek: Picard

During a recent interview with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), Gates McFadden revealed Dr. Beverly Crusher left Starfleet sometime after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis.

To me, what was really different in this iteration is that you saw that [the Next Generation characters] had aged, in particular. Crusher had not been in Starfleet, like the others had stayed in Starfleet much longer. So that’s interesting in and of itself. She’s had to become a warrior in a different way. She was really exploring places that had not been explored and planets that didn’t have medical help. So that was fascinating. And I like any kind of action, I’ve always loved that. And I love the fact that I start the whole third season. [Laughs] It’s like out of the blue.

Quantum Leap

Finally, Ben helps a transgender teen play high school basketball in the trailer for next week’s episode of Quantum Leap.

