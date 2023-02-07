Funko Releases Disney100 Pop Movie Posters of Cinderella and Dumbo

To celebrate the Disney100 Funko Pop! has been adding to its parade of animation collectibles for the studio’s centennial. In this exclusive with Gizmodo, we’re unveiling two new artistic Disney movie poster releases. Take a look at the just-released Cinderella and Dumbo posters with pop figures of their stars and rodent sidekicks in this gallery.

Funko Pop Movie Poster: Disney’s Cinderella

Image: Funko

It’s a dress twirl moment in action as if Cinderella’s fairy godmother just transformed it. And look at little Jaq! So tiny and adorable though we think it could have used a Gus Gus. The dimensions of the case are approximately 11 inches wide by 17 inches tall by 5.5 inches deep.

Cinderella

Image: Funko

How exactly is Jaq positioned off the ground? Well for the poster series, the Funko Pops are adhered to the backdrops to make the display more dynamic. Otherwise, you might miss him if he wasn’t jumping for joy!

Funko Box Reverse

Image: Funko

And on the back you get a full image of the classic poster for the film.

Funko Pop! Movie Poster: Disney’s Dumbo

Image: Funko

For Dumbo, they’ve recreated a design that has Timothy the mouse presenting the flying elephant with the big ears. The case has the same dimensions as the Cinderella poster.

Dumbo

Image: Funko

Whether you keep the box in its box or pull the display case out, both Dumbo and Timothy stand out in their poses.

An Elephant’s Backside

Image: Funko

On the back you can compare how the figures match up to the poster. If you want to order these Funko Pops online, be sure to check out the links to the Cinderella figure here and the Dumbo figure here.

While you’re here, why not check out Gizmodo Australia’s guide to what’s streaming this month on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge and more. We’ve also got one for all the good movies coming out in 2023 if that’s more your thing.