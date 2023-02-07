One of the World’s Biggest EV Expos is Heading to Sydney

Fully Charged, an international expo that’s dedicated to electric vehicles, is heading to Sydney for the first time. While there will be everything you’d expect from an EV expo, it’s also going to see MG debut the MG4 and MG ZS EV Long Range variant, two new cars set to be available in Australia this year.

The expo caters for EV fans, but if you’ve been thinking of buying an electric vehicle recently, and don’t particularly know much about the technology, or if you’re just plain curious, it could be a great place to learn more.

According to the event program page, the two-day event will also involve 40 panels and shows. And as per the exhibitor page, we can expect the likes of Polestar, Evie, EVX, Tesla Owners Australia, the Electric Vehicle Council and EV Direct to have a strong presence. Test drives of the BYD Atto 3 and the Polestar 2 (our favourite EVs of 2022) will also be available.

But the main attraction, at least to me, will be the Australian debut of the MG4 and the MG ZS EV Long Range, taking place over the weekend.

“As the Fully Charged event debuts in Sydney for the first time ever, we are excited to be a part of this event and have the opportunity to showcase our newest model, the MG4,” MG Motor Australia CEO Peter Ciao said. “We know this model will speak to many people’s needs and wants in Australia and New Zealand as it has with other markets around the world.”

While the MG4 is one of my most highly anticipated EVs coming to Australia, I’m also very excited for the ZS EV Long Range.

We weren’t tremendously impressed with the low range provided by the 2022 model MG ZS EV in our review, when we took it on a 1,000km road trip, but the long-range model is expected to be capable of 440km range between recharges (up from 320km). This longer range would likely alleviate my concerns with the vehicle.

“We listened to our customer’s feedback and have fast-tracked the arrival of our long-range ZS EV with a larger 72kw battery pack and 440km of range to Australia. This provides more peace of mind in terms of minimising range anxiety and matches our pursuit of driving electric vehicles further,” Ciao added.

Anyway, MG further added that an ‘electric alley’, containing almost every EV model available in Australia will be at the event, along with an ‘electric launchpad’ for models coming soon, an EV conversions area, an area dedicated to micro-mobility like ebikes and escooters, and a Tesla owners zone. Origin Energy will also have an area dedicated to home energy advice.

Fully Charged will take place at the ICC Sydney, across March 11 and 12.