Everything Everywhere’s Awards Run Continues with DGA Win for Best Director

Everything Everywhere All at Once’s recognition during awards season has been nothing short of big. Between its GLAAD nomination, and pair of twins during the Golden Globes, the film seems poised to have some kind of triumph when the Oscars roll around, particularly since it 11 nominations,

Last night, the Directors Guild of America held its own awards ceremony, and directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (aka the Daniels) won the award for Best Director. It was definitely a surprise to the both of them, which Scheinert made clear when he went, “Holy shit, this is crazy!” on stage during their speech. The pair beat out a stacked lineup of fellow nominees, all of them with crowd-pleasing or hits in their own right: Steven Spielberg (The Fablemans), Todd Field (Tár), Martin McDonaugh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick). Their win is further notable in that they’re the third pair in DGA history to win for best director; Robert Wise & Jerome Robbins won for West Side Story in 1961, and brothers Joel & Ethan Coen took the award in 2007 with No Country for Old Men.

Over the past decade, the Best Director at the DGAs often takes home the Best Director award at the Oscars themselves. (Sam Mendes won DGA’s “Best Director” for 1917 in 2020, but Bong Joon-Ho won the Oscar that year with Parasite.) This year’s list of DGA nominees is almost matches the Oscars, but instead of Kosinksi, the latter ceremony has Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness). If that “DGA win=Oscar win” logic holds here, we may see the Daniels onstage once again in a handful of weeks when the Oscars air on Sunday night, March 12.

For the full list of DGA winners and nominees, click here.

[via AP]

