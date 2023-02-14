Enter a World of Slasher Imaginary Friends and Housewife Horror in These New Comics

Love is in the air today, and nothing quite says romance like… horror comics? Sure, maybe we got our holidays mixed up, or maybe we just want to provide some loving reading material for those whose tastes trend more macabre than they do mushy.

io9’s got a double-dose of horror comics today in the form of looks at Vault’s The Nasty, and the debut preview issue of Zestworld’s Lady Killer. Both are due out this spring.

Image: Vault Comics

The Nasty, by John Lees and George Kambadais, follows a young Scottish university student who adores “video nasties” — ultra violent horror movies that faced a wave of puritanical persecution in the ‘80s and ‘90s — to the point that, as a child, he conjured up one of his favourite slasher villains as an imaginary friend. But what happens when he discovers his old friend might not be as imaginary as he thought?

Meanwhile, Lady Killer Ltd. — from Joelle Jones — brings the former Dark Horse creator-owned series to Zestworld’s digital comics platform for a new tale. Diving back into the origins of series protagonist Josie Schuller, a mild-mannered ‘60s housewife leading a dark double life as a contract killer, the continuation of Lady Killer begins by giving a look at Josie’s youth… which wasn’t all rainbows, exactly.

Image: Zestworld

Click through to check out looks at The Nasty #1 and Lady Killer Ltd. #0 — the former is set to drop from Vault this April, while Lady Killer Ltd. will run for free through Zestworld’s digital comics platform from this month.

The Nasty #1 Preview Page 1

Image: Vault Comics

The Nasty #1 Preview Page 2

Image: Vault Comics

The Nasty #1 Preview Page 3

Image: Vault Comics

The Nasty #1 Preview Page 4

Image: Vault Comics

The Nasty #1 Preview Page 5

Image: Vault Comics

The Nasty #1 Preview Page 6

Image: Vault Comics

The Nasty #1 Variant Cover

Image: Vault Comics

Lady Killer Ltd. #0 Preview Page 1

Image: Zestworld

Lady Killer Ltd. #0 Preview Page 2

Image: Zestworld

Lady Killer Ltd. #0 Preview Page 3

Image: Zestworld

Lady Killer Ltd. #0 Preview Page 4