Keep Cool and Save $200 on This Dyson Purifier Fan

If you’re a hot sleeper or you suffer from itchy noses and watery eyes all year long, it can be hard to find a fan that doesn’t just swirl around all the dust in your room. But what if we told you there was a Dyson fan that could reduce your allergies and keep you cool in the summer? Say hello to the Dyson Air Purifier Cool Autoreact, which is currently on sale at eBay for $599 (down from $799).

This article has been updated since its first publication.

What can the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact do?

This two-in-one Dyson gadget is a fan and air purifier that will keep you nice and cool during the warmer months.

Those with allergies will benefit from its highly-efficient, HEPA H13 filter that will capture everything that makes your eyes water and your nose itchy as hell. With 350-degree oscillation, the Autoreact can circulate clean air around the entire room, even working to draw in faraway pollutants. If you want to see it at work, you can have a look at its mini LCD screen, which analyses your air and diagnoses pollutants down to its molecules.

As a nice bonus, this Dyson purifier fan is safe to leave on around young children and pets thanks to its bladeless design. Its design is ultimately what makes it quieter too, which is handy if the loud whirring of a pedestal fan’s blades keeps you up at night. Because it’s bladeless, the Autoreact pulls in air through its hoop-like frame that activates the mini fan inside its body, which helps it blast air quietly.

Plus, it’s much easier to clean that your usual pedestal fan. While normal pedestal fans often collect dust on its blades or guard, this Dyson Autoreact only requires you to wipe its ring-like frame with a damp cloth and replace its filter every so often.

You can shop this Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact here for $599 (down from $799).