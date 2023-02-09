DJI Updated Its Entry Level Lightweight Drone So It Flies For a Full Minute Longer

The DJI Mini lineup offers some of the best drones on the market for novice pilots, starting with the very affordable $US279 ($387) DJI Mini SE. Today, DJI revealed an upgraded version of that entry-level model, the DJI Mini 2 SE, which comes with some minor performance improvements, and like everything else these days, a small price bump.

The DJI Mini 2 SE is nearly identical to its predecessor, including a three-axis gimbal for mechanical image stabilisation. Those images come courtesy of a 1/2.3-inch camera sensor, which tops out at 12MP still photos and 2.7K video. For comparison, the DJI Mini 3 Pro revealed last May, which is the priciest option in the DJI Mini lineup, shoots with a 1/1.3-inch sensor that captures 48MP stills and 4K video at 60fps. The new DJI Mini 2 SE also still lacks the fancy automatic obstacle avoidance sensors of pricier options.

Image: DJI

Flight times have been boosted from 30 minutes on a single charge to 31 minutes, but the real reason to opt for the DJI Mini 2 SE over the previous model is that it’s been upgraded with DJI’s more recent wireless video transmission technology, boosting the range of flight from four kilometers to up to 10 kilometers.

Thankfully, that improved tech doesn’t affect the DJI Mini 2 SE’s weight. It still comes in at just 249 grams, which means that as long as it’s used for non-commercial recreational purposes, it doesn’t need to be registered with the FAA or require the pilot to be licensed. However, there’s still a long list of rules and limitations for piloting a non-registered drone that need to be observed, including being able to have visual contact with it at all times.

Although most of the upgrades to the DJI Mini 2 SE are relatively minor, the price bump from the original version to the new model isn’t as insignificant. The Mini 2 SE drone with a controller will sell for $US369 ($512) when it becomes available on March 22, while a pricier “Fly More Combo” option that includes extra batteries, props, and a carrying case will sell for $US519 ($720).