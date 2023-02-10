Disney’s Kiff Looks Chaotically Charming in Its First Trailer

There’s a new animated series coming to Disney platforms and it looks delightfully fantastical, filled with furry friends and madcap hilarity.

Kiff follows the the titular optimistic squirrel and her bestie Barry the bunny on comedic adventures through their eccentric magical community. The series stars Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black) as Kiff and H. Michael Croner (Craig of the Creek) as Barry, who navigate life together as spunky misfits in the series from creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal.

Check out the trailer from the Disney series below:

We’re ready to go to Table Town and get silly. Creators Heavens and Smal were inspired by the people and places they experienced when they were growing up in Cape Town, South Africa. The animation sensibilities here resemble other friendship-geared shows like Adventure Time, and the story looks to meld bonkers energy to relatable coming-of-age adventures in a town that could be anywhere. The half-hour episodes each feature two 11-minute stories with original music.

Kiff will have a dual release schedule, premiering Friday, March 10, on the Disney Channel at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST, and dropping Wednesday, March 15, on Disney+.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.