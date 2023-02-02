Dave Bautista Teases What’s to Come In Dune 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The cast and crew of Cocaine Bear cannot emphasise enough that their movie features a bear on cocaine. James Gunn says Harley Quinn will continue in his new vision for DC. Plus, what’s coming when La Brea returns. Spoilers get!

Tim Travers and the Time Traveller’s Paradox

Deadline also reports Samuel Dunning, Joel McHale, and Danny Trejo have wrapped filming on Tim Travers & The Time Traveller’s Paradox, a new sci-fi comedy from director Stimson Snead. In the film, Dunning stars as “a narcissistic but broke scientist who seeks to solve the paradox of what happens to your past self when a future version travels backward in time. His work attracts the attention of the head of a mercenary army played by Machete star Trejo, while McHale plays a conspiracy theorist radio host whose interviews with the scientist protagonist on his mind-bending work frame the narrative.”

Dune: Part 2

During a recent interview with Collider, Dave Bautista stated Dune: Part 2 is “much more cutthroat” than the first film, with “some funny moments” of “absurd humour.”

This is so amped up from the first film. The first film was just an introduction to what this film is. There’s just so much going on, it’s so much more cutthroat and political and intense. And there are moments of levity where [there are] some funny moments, and they’re kind of absurd humour, but there are those moments. So it’s just so much more amped up than the first film.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

In a separate interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Bautista described Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 as “the perfect exit” for his character, Drax.

I think, yeah, it’s weird, I don’t know why it’s news. I feel like it’s…so this is my seventh film as Drax, and my third Guardians, and it’s like our trilogy, and that’s kind of what we all signed up for, to do a trilogy. This will be the last version of our Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s hard, but it’s time, and it’s the perfect exit. We all had those perfect kind of character arcs and such a storybook ending.I constantly relate it to the way I finished my wrestling career, I ended it on a storybook note and I would never go back and tarnish that, and it’s the same with this, with Drax. I just got to end it in a perfect way, and I would never sign up for another job as Drax just to get a paycheck, I wouldn’t tarnish that and I won’t do it.

The Unseen

Deadline has our first look at The Unseen, a film in which “a law student (RJ Mitte) finds himself losing his mind in a twisted web of murder and deceit brought on by a dark force from his past — an unstoppable supernatural fury hell-bent on achieving its horrific goal.” Click through to have a look.

EXCLUSIVE: The Coven, international sales agent behind recent breakout horror ‘Terrifier 2,’ has acquired international sales rights to horror-thriller ‘The Unseen,’ ahead of the EFM. RJ Mitte, Christian Stolte and Jennifer A. Goodman star https://t.co/5CtPXSAR2R — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 1, 2023

Knock at the Cabin

The unlikely quartet of Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Avenue 5′s Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Little Women’s Abby Quinn demand a sacrifice in two clips from M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin.

Cocaine Bear

The cast and crew of Cocaine Bear reiterate that this is a movie about a bear on cocaine in a new featurette.

The Magic Flute

A student attending Mozart’s All Boys Music School is sucked into “a parallel world filled with fantasy and adventure” in the trailer for The Magic Flute, a 21st-century take on the classic opera from producer Roland Emmerich. Jack Wolfe, F. Murray Abraham, Iwan Rheon, Stéfi Celma, Asha Banks, Stefan Konarske, Niamh McCormack, Amir Wilson, and Tedros Teclebrhan star.

Harley Quinn

According to Comic Book, James Gunn promised DC is “going to keep forward with” the Harley Quinn animated series at HBO Max.

Twisted Metal

PlayStation Studios head Asad Qizilbash appears to suggest some kind of news regarding the upcoming Twisted Metal series starring Neve Campbell, Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Samoa Joe, and Will Arnett will be forthcoming in a recent tweet.

PlayStation Productions this year in one elevator ride. You can’t see me, but my head is on fire too 🤡🔥 pic.twitter.com/kLHx4kl9eP — Asad Qizilbash (@aqizil) January 31, 2023

The Mandalorian

Din Djarin wields the Darksaber on a new poster for the third season of The Mandalorian.

Gotham Knights

The CW has released eight new character posters for Gotham Knights.

La Brea

Finally, the Exiles threaten to execute Scott in the trailer for La Brea’s Valentine’s Day episode, “The Return.”