More Cupra Born EVs Are Coming to Australia After the First Batch Sold So Quickly

Volkswagen subsidiary Cupra has announced that it’s increasing the Australian availability of its upcoming electric vehicle, the Cupra Born.

The Cupra Born is launching in April 2023 as the company’s first electric vehicle down under. Originally, the car was coming to Australia with a fleet of 400 vehicles, all available for preorder from December 2022.

Now, Cupra has said that the car is just too dang popular.

“Initially it was Cupra’s intention to cap pre-delivery orders at 400, but such has been the response that a further 200 Borns have allotted to Australia in the short term,” Cupra head of product and planning Jeff Shafer said.

“We won’t at this stage estimate a total for 2023 Born sales, but there’s no doubt that this early reaction bodes well.”

The announcement said that only around 35 of the original allocation remain for preorder, and in total, the company has moved beyond 2,100 total preorders including all models since it set up shop in Australia.

But what is this new car company that we’re starting to see more of? Well, let’s give you a rundown on the fleet.

Cupra’s Australian fleet explained

Cupra is a Spanish subsidiary of Volkswagen, one of the biggest vehicle manufacturers in the world (you know, the makers of the Beetle and the Golf).

Though it has some petrol-fuelled cars in its range and is mostly made up of hybrids, the company is gearing up to release its final internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle, releasing hybrids and electric cars from 2024. The company wants to be 100 per cent electric from 2030, with internal combustion engine production ceased. Additionally, the company revealed two new electric cars, which should be coming to Australia in 2025.

Here’s the low-down on the Australian fleet of vehicles at the moment.

Cupra in Australia: When will Cupra electric vehicles be on the road?

Orders for Cupra’s first Australian vehicles began in May 2022. Here’s what vehicles make up the Australian range at the time of writing:

As announced last year, the brand will be adding three new cars to its fleet: the Terramar, the Tavascan and the UrbanRebel. The Terramar is the last ICE vehicle in the collection (also available as a hybrid), with the other vehicles going all-electric. These vehicles are coming to Australia down the line.

The Terramar is planned for 2024 and the Tavascan and UrbanRebel are planned for 2025.

The Cupra Born

Out of all the vehicles in the Cupra range, the Born has to be the most exciting.

Available in Australia from $59,990 plus on-road costs, the Cupra Born is a rear-wheel drive EV, capable of 511km WLTP range (475km range with the performance pack).

Unlike most other EVs in Australia, the Born goes for a hatchback body instead of an SUV shape. It has a 385-litre boot volume, a rear roof spoiler, wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heated leather steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and driver assistance features.

It can do 170kW fast charging, and includes extras packages for performance ($2,600) and enhancing the interior ($2,900).

It’s set to be available from April, 2023, with preorders live now, although if Cupra’s announcement is to be believed, availability may not last long.

Cupra electric vehicle range

Below you’ll find electric vehicle ranges for the Cupra line-up. We’ve removed the Ateca and the petrol-only Terramar considering, you know, they’re petrol vehicles.

Cupra Leon: Up to 60km electric range (hybrid)

Cupra Formentor: Up to 60km electric range (hybrid)

Cupra Born: Up to 511km electric range (electric)

Cupra Terramar: Up to 100km electric range (hybrid)

Cupra Tavascan: Up to 450km electric range (electric)

UrbanRebel: Up to 440km electric range (electric)

Cupra Australia prices

Prices for the first four Australian Cupras have been confirmed.

Cupra Leon: $43,990, plus on-road costs.

Cupra Formentor: $50,690, plus on-road costs.

Cupra Ateca: $60,990, plus on-road costs.

Cupra Born: $59,990, plus on-road costs

Pricing for the other Cupra vehicles in the Australian market is yet to be confirmed.

Interested in upcoming electric cars? click here, or check out what’s currently available here.

This article has been updated since it was first published.