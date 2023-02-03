Work on Regulating Crypto in Australia Finally Gets Underway

The federal government has realised this whole crypto thing might not just go away by itself. It today published a regulation hit list, including a consultation paper that seeks to gain an understanding of how the hell it’s going to tackle such an unstable ecosystem.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers put out a media release this morning that declared the government was looking to “make crypto safer for consumers”.

He noted:

“Unsustainable business models used by some companies dealing in crypto assets have left consumers exposed.”

“The previous government dabbled in crypto policy but never took the time to future-proof our regulatory frameworks to protect consumers and guide this new and emerging class of assets,” Chalmers said.

“We are acting swiftly and methodically to ensure that consumers are adequately protected and true innovation can flourish.”

There are three main pillars, if you will, that make up the government’s crypto focus: strengthening enforcement, bolstering consumer protection and establishing a framework for reform.

Under ‘strengthening enforcement’, the crypto team at the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) will get bigger and they’ll be asked to up their enforcement activities. This includes ASIC taking legal action where it identifies crypto offerings being marketed without the appropriate credit or financial services licence.

The ACCC, meanwhile, is also stepping up efforts to prevent scams, including those involving crypto assets.

Digital currency exchanges are also regulated by Austrac under the Anti Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing Act for the purposes of preventing and detecting money laundering and terrorism financing, and Austrac will be empowered to continue its efforts.

In a post-FTX world, things are looking the most unstable they have in the crypto space for investors. So, in the interest of consumer protection, Chalmers said the government will reform the licensing and custody of crypto assets, particularly for the subset of crypto assets that currently fall outside the financial services regulatory framework.

“We will establish a set of obligations and operational standards for crypto asset service providers to ensure they adequately safe-keep assets for customers,” he said. “This will ensure consumers are protected from avoidable business failures or from the misuse of their assets by service providers.”

There’s no plan as yet as to how this will work, with consultation pencilled in for mid-2023 for legislation that will follow.

Lastly, the government wants to establish a framework for crypto reform.

“Additional work needs to be done in order to understand the risks and opportunities crypto poses for the future,” Chalmers said.

To that point, the government has today started a ‘token mapping exercise’, complete with consultation paper that discusses which elements of the crypto ecosystem are sufficiently regulated and which require additional attention.

“This will enable the government and stakeholders to focus on regulatory gaps and ensure that emerging risks are identified and controlled,” Chalmers added.

A little late, but good to see something is being done by the government in the ridiculous world of crypto.