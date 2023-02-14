These Are the Cheapest Electric Vehicles in Australia

Electric vehicles are getting cheaper and cheaper, with a new contender heading down under to bring costs lower.

Despite us calling them ‘cheap’, electric vehicles are still above $40,000, though you can bring the cost down with government incentives.

So, when will we start to see more affordable EVs in Australia? And what are the cheapest EVs in Australia?

What is the cheapest electric car in Australia?

Were you to shop for a new car today, the cheapest electric car in Australia would be the MG ZS EV Excite, which starts at about $44,990.

MG was originally going to price the Excite at $46,990, but dropped the price close to its launch in September.

We’ve reviewed the MG ZS EV since it launched in Australia and were unimpressed with the range, but it’d be perfect for city driving.

This said, a new cheapest electric car has been announced for the Australian market – the GWM Ora. A smaller car with a hatchback style, the GWM Ora starts at $44,490… In the Northern Territory (while it starts at around $45,550 in other markets).

This is similar to when the BYD Atto 3 launched in Australia, when it was announced that it would be the cheapest electric car… But in Tasmania (it was $44,381 at the time, but prices rose in December). The Atto 3 now starts at $48,011. The extended-range model starts at $51,011.

Ok, but when will electric cars actually be cheap?

I hate to break it to you, but it will likely be some time before we see EVs decrease in cost to a point where most households could buy one.

While some research has indicated that price and range parity with petrol vehicles could be achieved within the decade, it’s still going to be a bit of a wait.

The good news is that companies like BYD and Volkswagen are building affordable EVs and bringing them to Australia. Budget-oriented BYD is set to launch four new EVs in Australia over the next year and Volkswagen is bringing its cheap ID.3 to Australia.

It’s reasonable to expect the price to be brought down as competition increases and as range expectations get greater in cheaper models.

We’re keen for brands to bring cheaper cars to Australia as the technology becomes more common, but it’ll take some time.

What are some other cheap electric cars in Australia?

Apart from the BYD Atto 3 and the upcoming GWM Ora, there are some other cheap electric cars to consider in Australia.

The Nissan Leaf is the next cheapest at $50,990. The Hyundai Ioniq Electric was originally the next cheapest on this list, having started at $49,970, although the car has been discontinued from official sale.

Following that, the Hyundai Kona Electric Elite takes its place, starting at $54,500 before on-road costs.

So, those are the five cheapest electric cars in Australia: The MG ZS EV Excite, the GWM Ora, the BYD Atto 3 (and its extended range model), the Hyundai Kona Electric Elite and the Nissan Leaf. If you care about the little details, we can also count the MG ZS EV Essence at $48,990, but this is just a premium version of the Excite with some flashier features.

MG is also bringing the long-range version of the ZS EV to Australia in 2023, along with the MG4.

What is the range of Australia’s cheapest electric car?

The cheapest electric car, the MG ZS EV Excite, is capable of up to about 320km (WLTP) before it needs a recharge.

For comparison’s sake, the standard BYD Atto 3 (one of the next cheapest EVs) features a range of 320km (WLTP) in the standard model and a range of 420km (WLTP) in the extended-range model.

The upcoming GWM Ora has a WLTP range of 310km, though a 420km version is also available.

The Hyundai Kona Electric Elite has a range of 305km (WLTP) and The Nissan leaf can do 270km (WLTP).

What is the cheapest Tesla in Australia?

Right now, the cheapest Tesla in Australia is the Tesla Model 3, which costs $64,300.

This is cheaper than most other electric cars in Australia at the moment, however, it’s still pretty expensive. Tesla prices have actually gone up recently, after just having come down.

Should I buy a secondhand electric car?

You can expect the price to be a bit lower with a secondhand electric car, however, be on guard for depreciated parts of the car (including the lithium battery in older models). Like with petrol cars, the older the vehicle, the lower the cost.

This article has been updated since it was first published.