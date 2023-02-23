HP’s Slashing up to 50% Off Select Laptops, Monitors and Gaming Products

When it comes time for tech purchases like laptops, desktops, monitors and PC accessories, it can be hard to sift through the hundreds of daily deals to find the one that gets you exactly what’s on top of your wishlist at a fraction of the price. Today, we’re looking at the huge sales happening at HP, and there are plenty of juicy deals to choose from.
We’re talking up to 50% off laptops and desktops, up to 45% off gaming laptops, and up to 12% off accessories like keyboards and mice.
Let’s dive in.
Best laptop and desktop deals
Whether you’re after new gaming, work or play laptop, these HP deals are among some of the best we’ve seen this year.
- HP ENVY Laptop 16-h0049TX, $2,309 (usually $3,299 — save $990)
- HP Pavilion Laptop 14-ec1029AU, $899 (usually $1,499 — save $600)
- HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop 16-f0003TX, $2,073 (usually $3,399 — save $1,326)
- OMEN Gaming Laptop 16-inch k0078TX, $1,814 (usually $3,299 — save $1,485)
- OMEN by HP Gaming Laptop 17-inch ck1005TX, $3,429 (usually $4,899 — save $1,470)
- HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 Laptop 13-bf0050TU, $2,159 (usually $2,699 — save $540)
Best monitor deals
A second screen is a great way to enlarge a small laptop display or work from one with a higher and better resolution.
- OMEN by HP 45L Gaming Desktop PC GT22-0016a + OMEN 25i Gaming FHD Monitor, $3,249 (usually $5,448 — save $2,199)
- HP Pavilion 31.5 inch All-In-One Desktop PC 32-b0004a, $1,999 (usually $2,499 — save $500)
- HP 27-inch All-In-One Desktop PC 27-cb0006a, $1,599 (usually $1,999 — save $400)
- HP 23.8 inch All-In-One Desktop PC 24-cb0000a, $799 (usually $999 — save $200)
Best keyboard and mouse deals
While these deals are as hefty, they’re still pretty good if you’re in the market for a new keyboard or mouse.
Best keyboard deals
- HP Wireless Keyboard and Mouse 300, $40 (usually $45)
- HP 230 Wireless Mouse and Keyboard Combo, $36 (usually $40)
Best Mouse deals
- HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse, $116 (usually $129)
- HP Z3700 Black Wireless Mouse, $31 (usually $35)
- HP Wireless Silent 280M Mouse, $36 (usually $40)
Other HP deals
Right now, HP has a bunch of different offers available, you just need to know where to look. If you’re a student, you can save up to 30% when you sign up for an HP account using your edu.au email. To take advantage of this offer, head here.
Small business owners can also relieve up to 15% off a range of business tech. To take advantage of this offer, head here.
And finally, we’re down to the final hours of HP’s big gaming clearance sale, where you can score up to 45% off gaming monitors, laptops and more. To take advantage of this offer, head here.