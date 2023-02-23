HP’s Slashing up to 50% Off Select Laptops, Monitors and Gaming Products

When it comes time for tech purchases like laptops, desktops, monitors and PC accessories, it can be hard to sift through the hundreds of daily deals to find the one that gets you exactly what’s on top of your wishlist at a fraction of the price. Today, we’re looking at the huge sales happening at HP, and there are plenty of juicy deals to choose from.

We’re talking up to 50% off laptops and desktops, up to 45% off gaming laptops, and up to 12% off accessories like keyboards and mice.

Let’s dive in.

Best laptop and desktop deals

Whether you’re after new gaming, work or play laptop, these HP deals are among some of the best we’ve seen this year.

Best monitor deals

A second screen is a great way to enlarge a small laptop display or work from one with a higher and better resolution.

Best keyboard and mouse deals

While these deals are as hefty, they’re still pretty good if you’re in the market for a new keyboard or mouse.

Best keyboard deals

Best Mouse deals

Other HP deals

Right now, HP has a bunch of different offers available, you just need to know where to look. If you’re a student, you can save up to 30% when you sign up for an HP account using your edu.au email. To take advantage of this offer, head here.

Small business owners can also relieve up to 15% off a range of business tech. To take advantage of this offer, head here.

And finally, we’re down to the final hours of HP’s big gaming clearance sale, where you can score up to 45% off gaming monitors, laptops and more. To take advantage of this offer, head here.