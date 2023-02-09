Aussie Broadband ‘Issue’ Is Now Resolved

Aussie Broadband service has returned to normal after an outage hit the telco this afternoon.

At the time, Aussie was reportiing ‘issues’ affecting some users in Queensland, Victoria and Tasmania, with the outage first detailed at around 4:30 pm AEDT.

Our team are currently investigating an issue affecting some customers in QLD, VIC, and TAS. We will update as soon as we have more info, we appreciate your patience and apologise for any inconvenience this is causing. pic.twitter.com/ciObgpq05l — Aussie Broadband (@Aussie_BB) February 9, 2023

An Aussie spokesperson told Gizmodo Australia that it was investigating a DHCP issue affecting Victorian, Tasmanian and Queensland users.

“We will provide further information as the investigation progresses; users do not need to take any action at this time,” they added.

The outage was resolved super quickly by Aussie Broadband.

The Network team have just informed us that the outage has now been resolved.

If you are still without internet please powercycle your NBN equipment and Router.

Again, thank you for your patience and we are sorry this happened. pic.twitter.com/2J5KlonUIF — Aussie Broadband (@Aussie_BB) February 9, 2023

The last large outage experienced by everyone’s favourite underdog telco was in October. That one was affecting customers in Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania.

Aussie Broadband fixed the outage pretty quickly, with managing director Phil Britt providing a little more colour to the outage.

“A config change was made which was pushed out through automation to the DHCP servers in those states,” he explained. “The change has been rolled back but getting the sessions back online is taking time for VIC and we are now manually bringing areas up one at a time.”

This article has been updated since it was first published.