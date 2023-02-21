‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Gizmodo Australia Guide to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Asha Barbaschow

Asha Barbaschow

Published 2 hours ago: February 21, 2023 at 11:50 am -
Filed to:ant man and the wasp quantumania
ant-manmarvelphase 5reviewthe wasptrailers
The Gizmodo Australia Guide to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Image: Marvel

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hit Australian cinemas on February 16. The new movie ushers in the beginning of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A lot of you have seen it, and a lot of you have strong opinions on it.

Over on Rotton Tomatoes, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is sitting pretty with an 84 per cent audience score, but 47 per cent on the Tomatometer. Critics have said, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania mostly lacks the spark of fun that elevated earlier adventures, but Jonathan Majors’ Kang is a thrilling villain poised to alter the course of the MCU”, and we said, “it’s massive sci-fi adventure that takes both Ant-Man, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to brand new places, with both good and bad results.”

We’ve covered this movie a lot, so we thought we’d bring everything into one neat little package for you.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees our heroes, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) head to the quantum realm — where they’ll encounter Kang (Jonathan Majors), who may just be this Saga’s Thanos, considering his name is in the title of one of the eventual Avengers movies. Which means: it all starts here. But, is it any good?

Before the movie came out

Before we get stuck in, here’s the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Featurette and a trailer.

If you’re yet to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we reckon it’s worth taking a look at our piece on everything we spotted in the trailer.

First reactions

One of our writers, Germain Lussier, compiled a list of his favourite tweets post-premiere. Here are a few:

Reading these, both good, bad, and in-between, it’s important to remember that post-premiere tweets are generally instant, visceral reactions, sometimes tailored just to get interaction. So trust them, but also be wary. More considered, nuanced thoughts came with the Quantumania reviews.

Our Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania review

Trusty critic Germain had this to say in his Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania review:

The good? Characters we know and love, like Scott Lang as Ant-Man and Hope Van Dyne as Wasp are forced into a fantastic new world filled with untold visual and storytelling wonders, all up against a game-changing new villain named Kang. The bad? That world is so unbelievably monumental and needs so much explaining, it often comes at the expense of meaningful character development leaving the film with a fun, yet flat, feeling.

Look. It’s been 15 years at this point. If you love the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you’ll probably like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania more than you don’t. It’s an entertaining, epic exercise in world-building with huge set pieces and surprises a-plenty. The MCU is sprinkled with Star Wars, Dune, and Heavy Metal Magazine. Conversely, if you don’t get goosebumps every time the “Marvel Studios” logo hits the screen, chances are it’s not going to work as well for you. It’s uneven in terms of pacing and character while relying heavily on the audience having a pre-existing connection with this franchise.

Read more of our Quantumania review here.

After watching

As you’ve probably heard, the movie’s got Marvel’s traditional two end credit scenes — one in the middle and one at the very end. But what sets Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania apart is that its end credit scenes are probably the most significant in a very, very long time. Over here, Germain talks about them. Obviously, with major spoilers.

We of course still have questions. Germain dishes out some more info over here, again, with spoilers aplenty.

Chatting with Peyton Reed

One of our Australian-based writers Lauren Rouse got the opportunity to sit down with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed. In one piece, she discusses MODOK (Mechanised Organism Designed Only for Killing) and how he fits into Ant-Man’s story. In another, chatting also to Kathryn Newton, she discusses Ant-Man’s new and grown up Cassie Lang.

Germain, meanwhile, spoke to Reed about completing a Marvel trilogy, creating his own world, and the logistics of filming this seemingly infinite world.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in cinemas now. While you’re here, why not check out our guide to everything Disney, Marvel and Star Wars coming to Disney+, our breakdown of the MCU’s Phase 5 or our growing list of every movie confirmed for Australian release this year.

About the Author

Asha Barbaschow

Asha Barbaschow

Asha is Editor of Gizmodo Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.