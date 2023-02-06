6 Times Hollywood Was Right About Getting ‘Too Close’ to AI

It’s no question that artificial intelligence is rapidly advancing, creating a buzz in the tech world and to all those who use it. But, as AI becomes a larger part of everyday life, from automated responses on Bing’s search engine to a human-like companion, it is questionable if this is all a good idea.

Hasn’t Hollywood warned us across decades of films about the disastrous effects of building a relationship and cavorting with AI? There is cinematic climax after climax where the protagonists rush to shut down the AI bot before disaster ensues.

These eight films represent the best and worst of AI: all with the same message. Don’t get too close.

Ex-Machina (2014)

Screenshot: YouTube

When Nathan, a brainy scientist, builds an entirely lifelike robot named Ava, she has one goal: to manipulate those around her. Ava was created as an experiment, to see if she could make David’s unwitting employee fall in love with her. But what neither man knows is Ava only wants to make a desperate bid for freedom.

This cautionary tale reveals a robot who begins to have autonomous thoughts and goes for what she wants, no matter who she kills in the process. It’s an example of AI turning on its creator and fighting back.

Her (2013)

Screenshot: YouTube

Man falls in love with an OS system on his phone. This is the entire premise of the film. When Theodore downloads the AI-generated voice on his phone, Samantha, which is advertised as “not just an operating system,” but “a consciousness,” he doesn’t expect to fall in love with his device.

Yet that’s exactly what happens, leaving him with the conundrum of what to do now that AI has gotten under his skin. It warns of AI taking the place of human interaction, creating a world that doesn’t exist, and exemplifying unrealistic characteristics. Samantha builds a world in which Theodore is unable to discern between his newfound expectations and the rest of his life.

This film was ahead of its time as it presents a plot akin to today’s AI bot, Replika, which connects with users to create a bond of human-like emotions.

AI: Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Screenshot: YouTube

Haley Joel Osment brings the concept of a robotic child to life, in what is a delightful film but warns of the harmful effects of building a relationship with AI.

As a test subject in a new experiment, David is sent to live with foster parents and slowly builds his ability to love. A cautionary tale in reverse, David’s foster parents are unable to give him the love he sorely needs so he leaves to find where he belongs.

Only then is he sent to a ring where human spectators watch robots fight to the death. Hollywood consistently shows that when humans look to build a relationship with an AI-generated machine, it never ends well.

Disney’s Smart House (1999)

Screenshot: Disney/YouTube

A movie for the ages. Who could forget when Ben, a teenage genius, wins a competition where the prize is a Smart House? Some of the processes could be recognised today, as the AI Pat turns the lights on and off and responds to requests akin to today’s Alexa.

All seems well until Ben adjusts her technology to have more maternal instincts to show his divorced dad they don’t need a new mum after he begins dating someone.

What seems like a good idea at first turns disastrous as Pat is actually able to give herself a human form and becomes possessive of the family, eventually locking them in the house.

This film is one of the better examples to show that nothing, not even AI, can fully replicate a human relationship and delves into the harmful consequences when it builds its own thought processes.

Ghost In The Shell (1995)

Image: Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

Messing with AI can seem tempting, and using it for the greater good may seem like a noble cause. That is, until the newly generated AI realises what has happened against their will.

A woman who lost her parents in a cyberattack has her brain placed in a robot’s body to sync the two together, with the problem that she has no recollection of her past life.

When she realises that her life was taken from her against her will, she will stop at nothing to find out who she is and punish the people who have done this to her.

Tron (1982)

Screenshot: YouTube

A computer programmer is inserted into a video game and forced to battle to the death by the Master Control Program which takes on a mind of its own. The system comes alive, developing its own feelings, thoughts, and personalities.

Yet another example of Hollywood’s warning against AI creations that can eventually develop its own autonomy.