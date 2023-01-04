When Is Black Panther 2 Streaming?

With any big movie, there are three key dates: the first trailer, the theatrical release, and then the streaming debut. For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the first two are long past. Now, we finally have the third one.

Marvel and Disney just announced that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit Disney+ on February 1; like several other recent Marvel movies, it will come in both regular and IMAX Enhanced versions, the latter of which expands the aspect ratio on your TV to reveal more of the action.

To celebrate the news, Marvel and Disney have released this brand new TV spot, focusing almost solely on the film’s final battle sequence, and stunning final poster which, as you can see above, fully embraces one of the film’s big spoilers: the Shuri (Letitia Wright) becomes the Black Panther after the death of her brother T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

And here’s the full poster.

Image: Marvel Studios

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which was released late last year, the country of Wakanda is in mourning. Its king and protector0 T’Challa, has died. As the king’s sister (Wright), mother (Angela Bassett), and others try to figure a way forward, a new threat emerges to the secretive nation. It’s the Talokan, an even more secretive underwater people led by the superhuman flying mutant, Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía). The Wakandans must find a way to save their country and protect it from the Talokan, while also deciding who, if anyone, will take over the mantle of Black Panther.

Co-written and directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also stars Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli. And now, you know, it’s on Disney+ February 1.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.