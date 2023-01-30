What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder in February

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder?
This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).
Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder in Australia in February, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).
Table of Contents
What’s new on Netflix?
What’s new on Netflix? Quite a lot this month, actually, considering the streaming service has been releasing new titles non-stop the last few months. Highlights in February include part 1 of season 4 of You and Jurassic World.
What new movies are out on Netflix?
- Vikingulven – February 3
- Infiesto – February 3
- 10 Days of a Good Man – February 10
- Re/Member – February 14
- Jurassic World – February 16
- Unlocked – February 17
- Ellie and Abbie (and Ellie’s Dead Aunt) – February 17
- We Have a Ghost – February 24
- Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal – February 22
What new shows are out on Netflix?
- Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa – February 1
- MAKE MY DAY – February 2
- Freeridge – February 2
- Class – February 3
- You: Season 4 Part 1 – February 9
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter – February 9
- #NoFilter – February 15
- The Law According to Lidia Poët – February 15
- Red Rose – February 15
- Aggretsuko (Season 5) – February 16
- The Unusual Suspects (Season 1) – February 16
- Ganglands (Season 2) – February 17
- Community Squad – February 17
- A Girl and an Astronaut – February 17
- Triptych – February 22
- Outer Banks (Season 3) – February 23
- Who Were We Running From? – February 24
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5) – February 24
What should I watch on Netflix?
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?
What’s new on Prime Video? Highlights include Despicable Me 2 and season 3 of Star Trek: Picard. Beyond that, it’s a pretty quiet month on the Amazon streaming service.
What new movies are out on Prime Video?
- Despicable Me 2 – February 1
- How To Train Your Dragon 2 – February 1
- Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind – February 1
- Hellboy – February 3
- Colombiana – February 10
- Survive – February 14
- Die Hart – February 24
What new shows are out on Prime Video?
- Gary And His Demons (Seasons 1&2) – February 2
- Harlem (Season 2) – February 3
- Carnival Row (Season 2) – February 17
- Star Trek: Picard (Season 3) – February 18
- The Consultant (Season 1) – February 24
What should I watch on Prime Video?
What’s new on Disney+?
What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having a very busy February. Highlights include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Stan Lee’s Mutants, Monsters & Marvels.
What new movies are out on Disney+?
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – February 1
- Iron Man: Rise of Technovore – February 3
- Stan Lee’s Mutants, Monsters & Marvels – February 3
- Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence – February 9
- Baby Sharks – February 10
- Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher – February 24
What new shows are out on Disney+?
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Seasons 1-4) – February 1
- The Saint (Season 1) – February 8
- Ancient Aliens (Season 18) – February 8
- The First 48 (Seasons 17-18) – February 8
- Marvel Studios Legends (Episodes 1-3) – February 10
- Mila in the Multiverse (Season 1) – February 15
- American Dad (Season 18) – February 15
- Forged in Fire: Best of Season 1 – February 15
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Seasons 1-2) – February 15
- Forged in Fire (Seasons 2, 3, 9) – February 15
- Wild Crime (Season 2) – February 15
- Web of Death (Season 1) – February 22
- Stan Lee’s Superhumans (Seasons 1-3) – February 22
What should I watch on Disney+?
What’s new on Binge?
What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, but not a whole lot of nerdy content. Saying that, if you’re a wrestling fan, boy are you in for a treat. Elsewhere, highlights include season one of The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy and Ethan Hawke’s The Black Phone.
What new movies are out on Binge?
- The Ledge – February 1
- The Losers – February 1
- Transformers: The Last Knight – February 4
- Unleashed – February 4
- Kill The Messenger – February 4
- All That Breathes – February 8
- The Black Phone – February 12
- Nighthawks – February 12
- Jeepers Creepers: Reborn – February 13
- Dragnet – February 18
- Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit – February 25
- Emily The Criminal – February 26
What new shows are out on Binge?
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy (Season 1) – February 1
- WWE Game Night (Season 1) – February 1
- WWE Breaking Ground (Season 1) – February 1
- WCW Inner Circle (Season 1) – February 1
- WWE Bad Blood (Season 1) – February 2
- ICW Fear And Loathing (Season 1) – February 2
- WWE Survivor Series (Season 1) – February 2
- Earth’s Great Rivers (Season 1) – February 3
- Wrestlemania Rewind (Season 1) – February 3
- WWE Cyber Sunday (Season 1) – February 3
- WWE Hidden Gem (Season 1) – February 3
- Time Team (Seasons 12 – 17) – February 7
- WWE Insurrextion (Season 1) – February 7
- WWE Tribute To The Troops 2022– February 7
- Icons Unearthed: Star Wars (Season 2) – February 8
- Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special – February 9
- The Fall (Seasons 1 & 2) – February 9
- WWE Summerslam (Season 1) – February 9
- WWE Judgement Day (Season 1) – February 9
- WWE Battleground (Season 1) – February 9
- WWE Hell In A Cell (Season 1) – February 9
- Nolly (Season 1) – February 10
- ICW Shug’s House Party (Season 1) – February 14
- Killer In My Village (Season 2) – February 14
- Narrow Escapes Of World War II (Season 1) – February 14
- WWE Payback (Season 1) – February 14
- WCW The Great American Bash (Season 1) – February 14
- Ancient Black Ops (Season 1) – February 15
- In Your House (Seasons 1 – 3) – February 16
- Ancient Aliens (Season 14) – February 16
- Taking The Stand (Season 1) – February 16
- Cruise Ship Killers (Season 1) – February 16
- The Black Files: Declassified (Season 2) – February 16
- WWE Money In The Bank (Season 1) – February 16
- The UnXplained (Season 5) – February 17
- The Great Killer Smog (Season 1) – February 17
- Secret War (Season 1) – February 17
- Magnum P.I. (Season 5) – February 20
- Foyle’s War – February 20
- WWE Icons (Season 1) – February 20
- WWE Icons Revisited (Season 1) – February 20
- Theodore Roosevelt (Season 1) – February 22
- Who Killed Billie-Jo? (Season 1) – February 22
- Walking Britain’s Lost Railways (Season 1) – February 23
- World War II In HD Colour (Season 1) – February 23
- WWE Rebellion (Season 1) – February 23
- WWE Where Are They Now? (Season 1) – February 23
- Snowfall (Season 6) – February 24
- Cops (Season 34) – February 24
- Family Game Fight (Season 1) – February 24
- Hunting Atlantis (Season 1) – February 24
- Arena Shows (AWA) (Season 1) – February 27
- Arena Shows (MSW) (Season 1) – February 27
- Red Dwarf (Seasons 1 -12) – February 28
- Red Dwarf Back To Earth (Season 9) – February 28
- Bull (Season 5) – February 28
- Arena Shows (WCW) (Season 1) – February 28
- All Star Wresting (AWA) (Season 1) – February 28
What should I watch on Binge?
What’s new on Stan?
What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month include John Wick movies and season 4 of Killing Eve.
What new movies are out on Stan?
- Groundhog Day – February 2
- Maigret – February 5
- Crimes of the Future – February 6
- Loveland – February 8
- Panama – February 9
- A Good Man – February 11
- John Wick Chapter 2 – February 11
- John Wick 3 – February 11
- The Insult – February 12
- Clean – February 14
- The Lego Movie: The Second Part – February 15
- The Survivor – February 16
- The Humans – February 19
- Black Site – February 21
- Suzanne – February 23
- Candyman (2021) – February 26
- Custody – February 27
What new shows are out on Stan?
- Hidden Assets (Season 1) – February 1
- Formula E Unplugged (Season 1) – February 5
- Workaholics (Seasons 1 – 6) – February 10
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Season 3, Episodes 1 – 3) – February 15
- Bad Behavior (Season 1) – February 17
- Animaniacs (2020) (Season 3) – February 18
- Evil (Season 3) – February 20
- The Missing (Seasons 1 & 2) – February 23
- Bel Air (Season 2, Episodes 1 – 3) – February 24
- Killing Eve (Season 4) – February 28
What should I watch on Stan?
What’s new on Paramount+?
What’s new on Paramount+? The new streaming service only has a handful of things heading our way next month.
What new movies and shows are out on Paramount+?
- As Seguidoras (The Followers) – February 3
- Munich Games (Season 1) – February 6
- South Park (Season 26) – February 10
- Last King of the Cross – February 17
- Murder of God’s Banker – February 24
What’s new on Shudder?
What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’ and is definitely the place to be if you love Halloween. Given the service dropped a tonne of new content in October, February is looking super dry. The streaming service has only told us about five flicks/series it’s getting next month.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?
- Skinamarink – February 2
- Attachment – February 9
- The Witch Part 2: The Other One – February 16
- The Madame Blanc Mysteries (Series 2) – February 20
- Candice Renoir (Series 5) – February 27
That's everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder this month, check back in late February and we'll tell you what's coming in March.
This article will be constantly updated.