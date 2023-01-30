What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder in February

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder?

This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder in Australia in February, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).

What’s new on Netflix?

What’s new on Netflix? Quite a lot this month, actually, considering the streaming service has been releasing new titles non-stop the last few months. Highlights in February include part 1 of season 4 of You and Jurassic World.

What new movies are out on Netflix?

Vikingulven – February 3

Infiesto – February 3

10 Days of a Good Man – February 10

Re/Member – February 14

Jurassic World – February 16

Unlocked – February 17

Ellie and Abbie (and Ellie’s Dead Aunt) – February 17

We Have a Ghost – February 24

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal – February 22

What new shows are out on Netflix?

Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa – February 1

MAKE MY DAY – February 2

Freeridge – February 2

Class – February 3

You: Season 4 Part 1 – February 9

My Dad the Bounty Hunter – February 9

#NoFilter – February 15

The Law According to Lidia Poët – February 15

Red Rose – February 15

Aggretsuko (Season 5) – February 16

The Unusual Suspects (Season 1) – February 16

Ganglands (Season 2) – February 17

Community Squad – February 17

A Girl and an Astronaut – February 17

Triptych – February 22

Outer Banks (Season 3) – February 23

Who Were We Running From? – February 24

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5) – February 24

What should I watch on Netflix?

That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Netflix? We’ve put together our recommendations: What should I watch on Netflix?, the best sci-fi movies on Netflix and the best documentaries on Netflix. Head over to Netflix to sign up.

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?

What’s new on Prime Video? Highlights include Despicable Me 2 and season 3 of Star Trek: Picard. Beyond that, it’s a pretty quiet month on the Amazon streaming service.

What new movies are out on Prime Video?

Despicable Me 2 – February 1

How To Train Your Dragon 2 – February 1

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind – February 1

Hellboy – February 3

Colombiana – February 10

Survive – February 14

Die Hart – February 24

What new shows are out on Prime Video?

Gary And His Demons (Seasons 1&2) – February 2

Harlem (Season 2) – February 3

Carnival Row (Season 2) – February 17

Star Trek: Picard (Season 3) – February 18

The Consultant (Season 1) – February 24

What should I watch on Prime Video?

That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Prime Video? We’ve put together our recommendations: What should I watch on Prime Video? and the best sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Head over to Amazon Prime Video to sign up.

What’s new on Disney+?

What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having a very busy February. Highlights include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Stan Lee’s Mutants, Monsters & Marvels.

What new movies are out on Disney+?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – February 1

Iron Man: Rise of Technovore – February 3

Stan Lee’s Mutants, Monsters & Marvels – February 3

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence – February 9

Baby Sharks – February 10

Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher – February 24

What new shows are out on Disney+?

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Seasons 1-4) – February 1

The Saint (Season 1) – February 8

Ancient Aliens (Season 18) – February 8

The First 48 (Seasons 17-18) – February 8

Marvel Studios Legends (Episodes 1-3) – February 10

Mila in the Multiverse (Season 1) – February 15

American Dad (Season 18) – February 15

Forged in Fire: Best of Season 1 – February 15

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Seasons 1-2) – February 15

Forged in Fire (Seasons 2, 3, 9) – February 15

Wild Crime (Season 2) – February 15

Web of Death (Season 1) – February 22

Stan Lee’s Superhumans (Seasons 1-3) – February 22

What should I watch on Disney+?

That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Disney+? We’ve put together our recommendations: What should I watch on Disney+?. Head over to Disney+ to sign up.

What’s new on Binge?

What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, but not a whole lot of nerdy content. Saying that, if you’re a wrestling fan, boy are you in for a treat. Elsewhere, highlights include season one of The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy and Ethan Hawke’s The Black Phone.

What new movies are out on Binge?

The Ledge – February 1

The Losers – February 1

Transformers: The Last Knight – February 4

Unleashed – February 4

Kill The Messenger – February 4

All That Breathes – February 8

The Black Phone – February 12

Nighthawks – February 12

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn – February 13

Dragnet – February 18

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit – February 25

Emily The Criminal – February 26

What new shows are out on Binge?

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy (Season 1) – February 1

WWE Game Night (Season 1) – February 1

WWE Breaking Ground (Season 1) – February 1

WCW Inner Circle (Season 1) – February 1

WWE Bad Blood (Season 1) – February 2

ICW Fear And Loathing (Season 1) – February 2

WWE Survivor Series (Season 1) – February 2

Earth’s Great Rivers (Season 1) – February 3

Wrestlemania Rewind (Season 1) – February 3

WWE Cyber Sunday (Season 1) – February 3

WWE Hidden Gem (Season 1) – February 3

Time Team (Seasons 12 – 17) – February 7

WWE Insurrextion (Season 1) – February 7

WWE Tribute To The Troops 2022– February 7

Icons Unearthed: Star Wars (Season 2) – February 8

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special – February 9

The Fall (Seasons 1 & 2) – February 9

WWE Summerslam (Season 1) – February 9

WWE Judgement Day (Season 1) – February 9

WWE Battleground (Season 1) – February 9

WWE Hell In A Cell (Season 1) – February 9

Nolly (Season 1) – February 10

ICW Shug’s House Party (Season 1) – February 14

Killer In My Village (Season 2) – February 14

Narrow Escapes Of World War II (Season 1) – February 14

WWE Payback (Season 1) – February 14

WCW The Great American Bash (Season 1) – February 14

Ancient Black Ops (Season 1) – February 15

In Your House (Seasons 1 – 3) – February 16

Ancient Aliens (Season 14) – February 16

Taking The Stand (Season 1) – February 16

Cruise Ship Killers (Season 1) – February 16

The Black Files: Declassified (Season 2) – February 16

WWE Money In The Bank (Season 1) – February 16

The UnXplained (Season 5) – February 17

The Great Killer Smog (Season 1) – February 17

Secret War (Season 1) – February 17

Magnum P.I. (Season 5) – February 20

Foyle’s War – February 20

WWE Icons (Season 1) – February 20

WWE Icons Revisited (Season 1) – February 20

Theodore Roosevelt (Season 1) – February 22

Who Killed Billie-Jo? (Season 1) – February 22

Walking Britain’s Lost Railways (Season 1) – February 23

World War II In HD Colour (Season 1) – February 23

WWE Rebellion (Season 1) – February 23

WWE Where Are They Now? (Season 1) – February 23

Snowfall (Season 6) – February 24

Cops (Season 34) – February 24

Family Game Fight (Season 1) – February 24

Hunting Atlantis (Season 1) – February 24

Arena Shows (AWA) (Season 1) – February 27

Arena Shows (MSW) (Season 1) – February 27

Red Dwarf (Seasons 1 -12) – February 28

Red Dwarf Back To Earth (Season 9) – February 28

Bull (Season 5) – February 28

Arena Shows (WCW) (Season 1) – February 28

All Star Wresting (AWA) (Season 1) – February 28

What should I watch on Binge?

That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Binge? We’ve put together our recommendations: What should I watch on Binge? and the best sci-fi movies on Binge. Head over to Binge to sign up.

What’s new on Stan?

What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month include John Wick movies and season 4 of Killing Eve.

What new movies are out on Stan?

Groundhog Day – February 2

Maigret – February 5

Crimes of the Future – February 6

Loveland – February 8

Panama – February 9

A Good Man – February 11

John Wick Chapter 2 – February 11

John Wick 3 – February 11

The Insult – February 12

Clean – February 14

The Lego Movie: The Second Part – February 15

The Survivor – February 16

The Humans – February 19

Black Site – February 21

Suzanne – February 23

Candyman (2021) – February 26

Custody – February 27

What new shows are out on Stan?

Hidden Assets (Season 1) – February 1

Formula E Unplugged (Season 1) – February 5

Workaholics (Seasons 1 – 6) – February 10

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Season 3, Episodes 1 – 3) – February 15

Bad Behavior (Season 1) – February 17

Animaniacs (2020) (Season 3) – February 18

Evil (Season 3) – February 20

The Missing (Seasons 1 & 2) – February 23

Bel Air (Season 2, Episodes 1 – 3) – February 24

Killing Eve (Season 4) – February 28

What should I watch on Stan?

That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Stan? We’ve put together our recommendations: What should I watch on Stan?, the best sci-fi movies on Stan and the best documentaries you should watch on Stan. Head over to Stan to sign up.

What’s new on Paramount+?

What’s new on Paramount+? The new streaming service only has a handful of things heading our way next month.

What new movies and shows are out on Paramount+?

As Seguidoras (The Followers) – February 3

Munich Games (Season 1) – February 6

South Park (Season 26) – February 10

Last King of the Cross – February 17

Murder of God’s Banker – February 24

Head over to Paramount+ to sign up.

What’s new on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’ and is definitely the place to be if you love Halloween. Given the service dropped a tonne of new content in October, February is looking super dry. The streaming service has only told us about five flicks/series it’s getting next month.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?

Skinamarink – February 2

Attachment – February 9

The Witch Part 2: The Other One – February 16

The Madame Blanc Mysteries (Series 2) – February 20

Candice Renoir (Series 5) – February 27

Head over to Shudder to sign up.

That’s everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder this month, check back in late February and we’ll tell you what’s coming in March. If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers. Want to cut down on your spending? Here’s the easiest way to unsubscribe from every major streaming service.

This article will be constantly updated.