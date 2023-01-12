Updates From the Next Black Panther, Across the Spider-Verse, and More

Don Cheadle discusses how Armour Wars will dig deep into War Machine. Matt Reeves says the Penguin show will tie into his plans for The Batman sequel. Plus, Gates McFadden teases kicking arse in Star Trek: Picard, and there’s a new poster for The Flash’s final season. Spoilers get!

Black Panther 3

Speaking with Variety, Letitia Wright stated the Black Panther cast needs time to “regroup” and “get back into the lab” before a third film can happen.

I think it’s already in the works. You know, we just had a terrific two years of bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it. We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup and [director] Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into the lab, so it’s going to take a little while, but we’re really excited for you guys to see that.

Beau is Afraid

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Beau is Afraid has been rated “R” for “strong violent content, sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, and language.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The official Spider-Verse page has released character logos for several different incarnations of Spider-heroes, including Miles, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Woman, Spider-Man of India, Spider-Punk, and more.

Choose your fighter. Meet the Spider-People behind these icons and more when it's time to go across the #SpiderVerse on June 2. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/uenqYv9kQQ — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) January 11, 2023

Baby Ruby

A new mother believes her child is evil in the trailer for Baby Ruby, starring Noémie Merlant, Kit Harington, and Meredith Hagner.

Sorcery

A 19th-century farmhand seeks the help of a local sorcerer after her father is murdered in the trailer for Sorcery.

The Outwaters

A group of campers filming a music video in the Mojave Desert experience “an unnatural, mind-bending nightmare full of horrors no human was ever meant to see” in the trailer for The Outwaters.

The Penguin

During a recent interview with Collider, Matt Reeves confirmed the upcoming sequel to The Batman will directly tie into the Penguin TV series at HBO Max.

There’s actually a whole little fabric of things we’re wanting to do, the way we’re doing with [the] Penguin and how that comes back into how that will lead into the sequel, and what that sequel is going to be. There are some other things we have planned too. The BatVerse of what we’re doing has me very, very excited, and I’m very passionate about it. So I’m excited.

Armour Wars

Speaking with Total Film (via /Film), Don Cheadle stated Armour Wars will “really explore the emotional life” of James “War Machine” Rhodes.

I don’t think we’ve ever really dug into him, and now it’s an opportunity to really explore his emotional life, his interior life, his relationships, his trajectory, where he wants to go, what his challenges are.

Star Trek: Picard

Gates McFadden also stated Dr. Beverly Crusher will be “kicking arse” in the third season of Stark Trek: Picard.

I love kicking arse, first of all. It was really a lot of fun. I had a fantastic time working on this show.

Wolf Pack

TV Line has a new poster of Sarah Michelle Gellar in Wolf Pack.

The Flash

Finally, ComicBook has a poster for the ninth season of The Flash.

