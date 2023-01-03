Twitter Appears To Be Slow or Even Down for Some People in Australia and New Zealand

It seems to be every day now that we’re writing a story on Twitter, and today’s no exception. Twitter appears to be down or poorly functioning for some users in Australia and New Zealand.

Over on the website Down Detector, issues with the Twitter app and website started to be reported en masse in Australia and New Zealand, according to website Down Detector.

Outages appeared to begin at 6:39am AEST, according to Down Detector. The issues have also been flagged by Aussie Service Down.

It doesn’t look like this issue is occurring in other regions, as issues within the same timeframe aren’t being reported on Down Detector’s country hub pages.

During the time of writing this article, I’ve been able to regain some access to Twitter’s features, however, this has been sporadic. Access to the inbox, notifications and search feature is limited at best and completely unusable at worst at the moment.

It appears that the website is recovering, but I’m still getting lots of error messages.

It’s the latest outage to hit Twitter since Elon Musk’s acquisition. In December, we reported that notifications keep breaking on the social media site. Just last week, the service suffered a major worldwide outage. It’s also been glitching pretty bad since New Years Eve.

We’ve reached out to Twitter for comment, but of course, since Twitter doesn’t have a media department, we’re likely waiting around for Musk to tweet something.

If you’ve got any information on this story, I’d love to hear it. We’ll update this story later on if we notice a change or if an official statement is put out.