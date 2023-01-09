Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.

If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.

Get up to 40% off a Dyson vacuum

If your New Year’s resolution was to keep your home a bit cleaner, then you’re in luck. These three Dyson stick vacuums are on sale right now and there’s one for every budget.

For starters, the V7 Advanced Origin cordless vacuum is now down to $399 (RRP $599). This is your basic super sucker and features one main cleaning head with an interchangeable combination tool for hitting all those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies.

Next up is the V8 Absolute, which sports up to six cleaning accessories, plus a handy docking station. It’s on sale for $599 (down from $999) and is one of the brand’s bestselling stick vacuum options.

The last Dyson stick vacuum that’s up for grabs will satisfy a clean freak just fine. It’s the V15 Detect Complete, distinguishable by its gold body and aqua dustbin. What makes this vacuum cleaner a clear standout is its unique laser that can detect dirt and dust particles your untrained eye could never see. It also possesses an LCD screen to show off what’s been sucked up, while also displaying your remaining battery life and current power mode. This bad boy is now $1,249, which will save you $300 off its full price.

Save $115 off this Dell 24-inch monitor

Two screens are always better than one. For those of you who are keen to streamline your work process, a second monitor is a must-have on your desk.

The neat thing about the 24-inch Dell monitor is that it looks sleek and modern, has a number of ports that will allow you to slip from work to streaming in a flash and it’s super adjustable so you can swivel, pivot, elevate or twist it to your preference.

Plus members can save an extra 20% off its already reduced price by using the code PLUSJANW.

Shop it here for $204 with coupon, down from $319.

Are you looking for a no-fuss cooling upgrade to your simple pedestal fan? If you live in a rental without air-con (RIP), you probably sit like a potato on the couch with three fans pointed at you on full blast whenever a heatwave comes to town. But thankfully, you won’t have to do that any longer.

This Carson portable air conditioner is designed to keep you nice and cool while saving more electricity than your heavy duty one would. All it needs is some water to kickstart itself and thanks to its self-evaporating system, you won’t have to worry about replacing it repeatedly. It can also double as a dehumidifier for the rainier months, which is a godsend if you like in an old apartment combatting a mould problem.

Shop it here for $271.15 with coupon (down from $529).

Need a new keyboard or mouse for your gaming set-up? You’ve come to the right place. Redragon currently has up to 40% off a range of bestselling accessories, here’s what they’ve got on sale:

Explore the full sale here.

When it’s summer, enjoying a movie in the warm, night air is a relaxing and fun experience to share with friends. But if you live too far away from your closest OpenAir Cinemas, it’s not a bad idea to set one up in your backyard.

The easiest way to do this is to find a blank wall (or lug a projection screen outside) and pack a portable projector in your bag. Make sure your mates bring an esky or two full of drinks and nibbles and you’ve got yourself a sweet set-up.

This ELEPHAS projector features a built-in speaker, full HD resolution and a massive projection range to ensure you’re treated a real big screen.

Shop it here for $134.24 (down from $299.99).