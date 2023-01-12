Things Get Hairy in the First Full Trailer for Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Wolf Pack

Sarah Michelle Gellar is back in a new supernatural series, though it appears there’ll be no pesky vampires in Wolf Pack. As the title suggests, this new Paramount+ series co-starring Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld) as well as a mess of teens is about you-know-which howling creatures of the night. The full trailer is here to illuminate the story even more.

A sinister, voice-disguised phone call on a land line? What year does this take place? Beyond that, we get silver bullets, an adorable baby wolf, some very yellow-eyed special effects, and a slowed-down cover of “Can’t Fight the Moonlight.” Here’s the official synopsis: “Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf.”

Along with Gellar and Santoro, the cast includes Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Grey. The show is written and executive produced by Jeff Davis, who has an adjacent project also at Paramount+ in Teen Wolf: The Movie — based on the MTV series (sorry, Michael J. Fox fans) and related to Wolf Pack in theme if not in story.

Wolf Pack premieres January 26 — same day as Teen Wolf: The Movie, as it happens; must be a full moon that night — on Paramount+.

