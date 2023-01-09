‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The VW Beetle Could Come With an Ancient In-Car Coffee Maker

Owen Bellwood

Owen Bellwood

Published 1 hour ago: January 9, 2023 at 4:00 pm -
Filed to:aeropress
Carscoffeecoffeepreparationdrinksespressolattevolkswagenbeetle
The VW Beetle Could Come With an Ancient In-Car Coffee Maker

Is there anything more festive than driving down the highway with a gingerbread latte stowed in the cupholder, filling your car with comforting, festive smells? I don’t think so. And while unbearable hipsters like me might make a similar brew at home with our locally-roasted beans and manual espresso makers, this isn’t for everyone.

And that means that most of your road trip brews are probably sourced from drive-thru coffee stops or, even worse: McDonalds. But what if I told you there was a solution for all your coffee maker troubles lying in the heart of this ageing VW?

Well, there is. It’s called the Hertella Auto Kaffeemaschine and, in 1959, it was the height of in-car luxury.

According to Drive, the coffee maker could be ordered to fit inside a 1950s VW Beetle, where it would clip right onto the dash. Once there, it would run off the car’s electronics to deliver fresh, piping hot coffee whenever you wanted.

But how does it do this? Well, Drive managed to track down someone that owned one of these rare coffee makers a few years back, and it’s a fascinating machine.

Basically, it plugs into the VW’s cigarette lighter and then pretty much acts like a kettle. You put coffee grounds and water into the pot and then it runs on either 6v or 12v power to heat the water. Once it’s hot and brewed, there’s a little tap to decant the coffee into your favourite cup.

This immersion method of coffee brewing is a bit like making cowboy coffee in a pot over a fire, but a bit less rustic.

There are, of course, loads of newer in-car coffee makers that you can try out today, but they don’t quite have the same charm. Anyway, if you can find some boiling water, the Aeropress will always be the best way to make coffee on the go. Or the Bripe.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.