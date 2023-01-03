The Viral Eco-Trolls of 2022

Climate activists were extra-bold in their demonstrations last year. 2022 saw protestors gluing themselves to energy departments and oil and gas headquarters and, perhaps more virally, throwing food onto famous artwork. The message? The climate crisis is already here, and it’s already disruptive, so protests demanding swift-acting climate policies from world leaders must be disruptive in return.

Tomato Soup on Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers”

In October, Just Stop Oil protesters threw a can of tomato soup onto Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting in London’s National Gallery. The two protesters then glued themselves to the wall underneath the iconic artwork. The painting is covered in glass, so it wasn’t damaged by the soup, but onlookers were shocked and gasps could be heard in a video of the event.

The activist group wants the British government to stop the development of new oil and gas projects. “We know that we’re causing disruption. We don’t want to be out doing this,” Phoebe Plummer, one of the Just Stop Oil activists said in an interview with NowThis. “We are desperate. We are scared. We are angry.”

Blocking Private Jets From Flying

Private jet flights can emit more greenhouse gases than the average U.S. citizen creates in an entire year. So around the time that the COP27 climate talks kicked off this November in Egypt, activists staged blockades in airports in Amsterdam, Ibiza, Stockholm, and Milan.

According to data from FlightRadar24, more than 30 private jets landed at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt from November 4 to 6, the BBC reported. This occurred despite the fact that COP27 was supposed to be about creating decisive climate action from world leaders. In response, activists around the world asked dignitaries attending the climate talks to ban the use of private jets.

Today Extinction Rebellion and @GreenpeaceNL are blocking all private jets on #Schiphol from flying. Rebel & actor @SiegerSloot: "We’re doing this because Schiphol and all private jets have to stop. Fewer flights. More trains. That’s our message." #SOSfortheClimate #ShrinkAvation pic.twitter.com/5WGW7g542H — Extinction Rebellion Nederland (@NLRebellion) November 5, 2022

Chained to Chase Bank

Police point at protestors chained to Chase Bank. (Photo: Brian Emerson)

Scientists and climate activists organised a series of protests around the U.S. and the world in early April. The protests were coordinated with a report released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which warned of a jarring three-year deadline for the world to lower emissions to limit global warning.

Climate scientist and activist Peter Kalmus was one of several people who chained themselves to the front of a Chase Bank in Los Angeles. They chose the bank because it’s one of the large financial institutions that has funded fossil fuel projects despite announcing plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. They were at the entrance for hours before police officers cut them off the doors and arrested them.

Singe-Use Jeans

In April, reality TV star and now climate queen Heidi Montag posted a photo of herself on Instagram advertising single-use jeans. “No more shrinkage. No more fading colour. Just good vibes. You’ll always look your best because you’ll only wear @S1NGLESJEANS once. #ad,” the caption read. Commenters asked if this was a “MF joke.” It was.

“Single-use jeans are dumb. As dumb as single-use plastic bottles,” Montag said in the voiceover to a video announcing the joke campaign. “The stupidest single-use product is already out there. Polluting our ocean. Help us save it.” She asks viewers to sign the #refillagain petition from ocean conservation group Oceana and ad agency The Community. The campaign website urged viewers to push beverage companies phase out disposable plastic bottles that often just end up in our landfills and in the oceans.

Bloody Steps in Madrid

Protestors gathered outside of Spain’s parliament building in April and threw red paint on the steps to symbolise the blood of those lost to the climate crisis, EuroNews reported. Scientist Rebellion tweeted videos of thestained steps. More than 50 of the 100 people who protested were arrested, according to Scientist Rebellion’s Twitter account.

#scientistrebellion

In parallel to the actions in Copenhagen, scientists in Madrid, Spain, covered the seat of the Spanish parliament in red paint to point out to the blood that is shed by the use of fossil fuels and the ongoing investm. in fossil fuel infrastr. and exploitation pic.twitter.com/jV9wU6oKN5 — Scientist Rebellion (@ScientistRebel1) April 6, 2022

Oil Slick on Klimt’s “Death and Life”

Last Generation activists threw an inky black liquid at Gustav Klimt’s “Death and Life” painting at the Leopold Museum in Vienna this November. One of the protestors then glued himself to the glass that protected the painting, the Associated Press reported.

A video of the action showed how a museum guard grabbed one of the activists while the other glued himself to the painting. “Stop the fossil fuel destruction. We are racing into a climate hell,” one of the protesters said, according to the AP.

🛢️EILT: Klimt's "Tod und Leben" im Leopold Museum mit Öl überschüttet🛢️



Menschen der Letzten Generation haben heute im Leopold Museum das Klimt-Gemälde "Tod und Leben" mit Öl überschüttet. Neue Öl- und Gasbohrungen sind ein Todesurteil für die Menschheit. pic.twitter.com/4QKAklB9Af — Letzte Generation Österreich (@letztegenAT) November 15, 2022

Glued to German Airport Tarmacs

The last of four climate activists sits with his hand glued to the feeder road of a runway at Franz-Josef-Strauss Airport in Munich, Germany, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa, AP)

In early December, activists with climate group Last Generation glued themselves to the tarmac of two major airports in Germany, Reuters reported. They coordinated the protest to ask the country’s government to stop subsidizing air travel and to invest in trains as a greener alternative.

Flights into Munich’s airport were disrupted due to the protest, but Berlin’s airport did not see disruptions, the Associated Press reported. The activists were removed by local police.

Taking Over Shell’s London HQ

Extinction Rebellion activists are seen with their hands glued to the reception desk of the Shell Building on April 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo: Rob Pinney, Getty Images)

During the week of global protests this past April, protesters gathered inside Shell’s London offices and glued themselves to the front desks. Other activists glued themselves to the ground outside of the office doors. They demanded a meeting with Ben van Beurden, Shell’s CEO, the Guardian reported.

“They currently have plans to expand their fossil fuel business by 20% for the next few decades. And that, for me, is a death sentence for my children,” activist Chloe Naldrett told The Guardian. She was one of the protesters glued to the ground outside.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🔥



Ordinary people have glued to the reception @Shell HQ in London as protestors fill the lobby and surround the building.



"We're here to talk to HR" pic.twitter.com/KzxtuBkI73 — Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) April 13, 2022

Chained to the White House

When global civil disobedience kicked off this April, activists and scientists travelled to the White House and chained themselves to the fence that surrounds the grounds. Soil scientist Rose Abramoff was there for about an hour before police cut the chains and arrested her. “It’s not political to tell the truth. Serving the habitability of life on this planet is not and should not be a political issue. I can’t pretend that I don’t know what I know,” Abramoff told Earther earlier this year.

Mashed Potatoes on Monet

Less than two weeks after activists threw a can of tomato soup onto a Vincent van Gogh, two Last Generation protestors went to the Barberini Museum and threw mashed potatoes on Claude Monet’s “Les Meules” painting, the Associated Press reported.

After throwing the potatoes onto the glass that covered the painting, they glued themselves to the wall.