The Team Behind Willow Teases the Upcoming Season Finale

It’s all come down to this. The first season of Willow ends next week and after a very juicy cliffhanger this week, we have no idea what’s going to happen. But, thankfully, we talked to the people who do.

Before the Disney+ series premiered, Gizmodo was given the season’s first seven episodes to watch before conducting interviews with the cast and crew. And after seeing the end of episode seven, “Beyond the Shattered Sea,” and knowing no one would ever spoil anything, we asked everyone we spoke with — showrunner Jon Kasdan, stars Erin Kellyman, Amar Chadha-Patel, and even Willow himself, Warwick Davis — to give us their best tease for the final episode, which airs Wednesday, January 11. Spoilers follow.

To recap, in episode seven Willow (Davis), Elora (Ellie Bamber), Kit (Ruby Cruz), Jade (Kellyman), Boorman (Chadha-Patel), and Graydon (Tony Revolori) complete their journey across the Shattered Sea and find a massive waterfall. While most of the group is distraught, Kit and Elora make a leap of faith over the edge. They survive and find themselves at their goal, Immemorial City, where Airk (Dempsey Bryk) is being held. Only, Airk has changed. He’s been possessed by the ultimate enemy, the Crone.

So what do the stars have to tease about what’s next? Check out the video below.

What do you think is going to happen in the Willow finale? Will Elora Danan finally show down with and defeat the Crone? Will we learn more about the whereabouts of Madmartigan? Will the Kymerian Cuirass play a role? And what, if any, cliffhangers will be left open for a second season that has yet to be greenlit? Find out as we do on January 11 when the finale of Willow is released on Disney+.

