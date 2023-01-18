Save Over $350 on a Kayo Membership With Any Telstra NBN Plan

Telstra is offering customers who take up a new NBN plan a whole year of Kayo for free. The offer is available across Telstra’s entire NBN plan family – even on the NBN 25 speed tier.

How to get Kayo with Telstra

Here is Telstra’s current range of NBN plans:

Kayo Basic is currently worth $27.50 per month, but will be valued at $30 per month from February 1. Getting a year for free works out to be $360 worth of value, which could make going with Telstra worth it for sports fans.

Telstra’s NBN 50 plan currently sells for $85 per month for the first six months and $95 per month thereafter, for example. If you subtract the $30 per month you’d spend on Kayo, you’re looking at $55 per month for your first six months and $65 per month thereafter.

That’s about as cheap as NBN plans, with the non-discounted rate often sitting between $70 and $80 for many providers.

If you’re looking at NBN 100, Telstra charges $100 per month for the first six months and $110 per month thereafter. If you subtract Kayo, that’s $70 per month initially and $80 per month thereafter.

Telstra NBN plans also have a few other perks that could make the offer more appealing. You get 4G backup, all plans are effectively congestion-free, and you currently get a bunch of other extended trials for a bunch of other streaming services.

You can get two months of free access to Binge, three months of Apple TV+, and four months of Spotify Premium.

Telstra NBN plans are contract-free so you can always leave after your free year of Kayo runs out. You’ll just need to send back your modem to avoid paying a non-return fee.

Of course, if you don’t care about sports and just want a no-frills internet plan, there may be better options. Here are some of the cheapest NBN 50 plans you can get right now:

And here are some of the cheapest NBN 100 plans:

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.