Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning, hope you’re doing well. We’re coming to you live from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week, so we’ll be leaning heavy on the CES 2023 announcements. Here are five companies that have caught our eye so far.

1. Dell’s working on a controller for PC gaming from your couch

We saw Dell’s Concept Nyx at last year’s CES, where it was revealed as an experimental, not-for-sale home gaming server that essentially works like a personal GeForce Now to beam your games across your home. This year, Concept Nyx is back, and while it’s still not for sale and the mechanics of the server haven’t changed much, Dell gave us some time with a new, also experimental and not-for-sale controller it’s testing to accompany it. Already, it’s looking like it could become one of the most comprehensive and comfortable ways to control a PC from your couch.

2. Nvidia wants you to game in your car

Learning not a lot from that time Tesla got absolutely dragged on its decision to have games available for those behind the wheel, Nvidia today announced its cloud gaming service, GeForce NOW, is coming soon to an EV near you. The proposition from Nvidia is that it’s “transforming how you can play games” with its cloud streaming service GeForce NOW coming to screens in your car. Initially, it’ll only be BYD, Hyundai and Polestar that offer the service through their in-car infotainment systems. Elsewhere, after Nvidia decided to make up words and unlaunch the RTX 4080 12GB, this morning it relaunched it, sort of. The RTX 4070 Ti, announced during Nvidia’s special CES address appears nearly identical to the 4080 12GB. Annnnd, RTX 40 laptops are on their way.

RTX 40 Series is coming to laptops.



Game and create faster on thin and portable laptops thanks to DLSS 3 and new Max-Q technologies.



Learn More 👉 https://t.co/p4nPQtpsJX pic.twitter.com/dVrqYFh3X9 — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) January 3, 2023

3. 18-inch gaming laptops from ASUS ROG

ASUS ROG chose CES 2023 to unveil absolutely everything you can expect from them this year across the ROG FLOW, ROG ZEPHYRUS, ROG STRIX and TUF Gaming series. Star of the ASUS ROG show is a pair of new gaming laptops equipped with 18-inch displays: the Asus ROG Strix G 18 and ROG Strix Scar 18. As The Verge notes, while it’s not uncommon to see gaming laptops with displays up to 17.3 inches, these new additions are taking portable displays to a new level.

The ROG launch event is just a few hours away!



Make sure to tune in to see what's new!

👉 https://t.co/6i1fmSzxga#ROGCES2023 #CES2023 pic.twitter.com/IWGG9Crvoz — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) January 3, 2023

4. Acer drops new laptops, a swinging speaker and a bike desk

Acer has had a busy morning, using its time at CES 2023 to give us new laptops across the Aspire, Swift, Nitro and Predator range, but it also unveiled a….bike desk. Yes, a bike desk. Compared to the sleek Peloton stationary bikes that look like machines you’d find in an Olympic-calibre training facility, the Acer eKinekt’s design is reminiscent of the exercise bikes of the ‘80s, which didn’t exactly focus on an ideal cycling form. Either way, it beats sitting down, I guess. But that’s not all, Acer also announced a new Halo Swing smart speaker.

5. Hisense’s ULED X Mini-LED TV could be the OLED killer

Hisense gave us a tonne of new TVs, but the star of CES 2023 for Hisense, the ULED X Mini-LED TV, offers up to 2,500 nits brightness for the 85-inch model and 1,500 nits for the 75-inch model and 200 smooth motion rate (SMR). Both models boast Hisense QLED Quantum Dot tech, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, is IMAX Enhanced and Dynamic Tone Mapping, as well as CineStage X 4.1.2 surround sound, Dolby Atmos and eARC. It also added new options to its laser TV range.

BONUS ITEM: If you want to tune into CES from home, here’s a handy guide from the organisers of where to catch the big keynotes this year.

CES 2023 has more to see than ever with a show footprint over 70% larger than CES 2022! Read our latest press release to stay updated on what not to miss from some of the biggest names in tech: https://t.co/k31KZ2z7Fa pic.twitter.com/XXkqm6BCys — CES (@CES) January 3, 2023

Have a wonderful day.