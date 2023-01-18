‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Asha Barbaschow

Asha Barbaschow

Published 32 mins ago: January 19, 2023 at 9:26 am -
Filed to:apple
atlasaustraliaboston dynamicsesafetygovernmentmicrosofttech news
Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today
Image: Torsten Blackwood/AFP, Getty Images

Hello and welcome to Thursday. We’ve got some tech news for you to start your day with.

 

1. More changes to Australia’s Privacy Act on the cards

The Guardian is reporting that Attorney General Mark Dreyfus is considering a European GDPR-like clause for Australia – the right to be forgotten – as well as the right to sue for privacy breaches. Dreyfus reportedly made the comments earlier this week, promising to consider European-style privacy reforms following the passage of his Bill last year that increased penalties for companies that fail to protect customer data. While Dreyfus said there would be a number of “modernisations of the Privacy Act”, on the right to be forgotten, Dreyfus said it was “among the matters that will need to be considered”.

2. A boomier new Apple HomePod

Apple announced the second-generation HomePod, six years after introducing the original. This one is a little smarter than its predecessor, making it worth considering for an upgrade. It costs $479, supports Spatial Audio, and includes extra smarts to help you control your smart home in the walled garden. Inside, the speaker is a little boomier than the last-gen. It has a custom subwoofer, a 20mm diaphragm, and five tweeters to help direct audio. Read all about it over here.

3. Microsoft confirms job cuts

After yesterday calling the reports rumours, Microsoft has confirmed it will be axing thousands of jobs this week. In a blog post, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the company will slash 10,000 jobs through its third fiscal quarter, which ends in March. “This represents less than 5 per cent of our total employee base, with some notifications happening today,” the blog reads, noting too that, “while we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas”.

4. New robot vid just dropped

Over the years, Boston Dynamics has shared several videos demonstrating the continually improved capabilities of its ATLAS humanoid robot. We know the robot can do everything from hauling heavy goods to performing parkour-calibre backflips, and today, Boston Dynamics shared a couple of new videos of its humanoid robot in action on Twitter and YouTube. The company’s latest ATLAS video gives us a good look at how the robot could work alongside humans in a real-world setting like a construction site.

5. Child safety regulator urged to reject industry code

Over to a report from InnovationAus and it’s understood Australia’s eSafety Commissioner is currently considering registering industry safety codes developed by the likes of Meta and TikTok, but child welfare groups are asking the office to reject them, with a warning that the industry-written rules do little to improve safety and trail international efforts. The codes (Social Media and Relevant Electronic Services Codes) form part of the Online Safety Act and would set rules for how platforms like Facebook, Twitter and TikTok deal with harmful content and protect young users.

BONUS ITEM: A woman was photographed on the toilet by her vacuum cleaner. The photo was shared on social media. The robots are coming.

Have a great day.

About the Author

Asha Barbaschow

Asha Barbaschow

Asha is Editor of Gizmodo Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.