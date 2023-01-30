What Should I Watch on Stan? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in February

There are a handful of good TV shows, movies and new releases debuting on Australia’s own streaming service Stan next month, if you’re after something good to watch.

While it’s a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to new releases on Stan, we’ve got a few recommendations of what you should keep an eye out for as we speed towards February.

What’s new on Stan?

You should head over here to see the complete list of what’s new on Stan this month – covering all of the sci-fi, action, adventure, documentary and general pop culture new releases the streaming service is debuting in Australia.

What should I watch on Stan?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Stan.

Groundhog Day – February 2

Phil Connors (Bill Murray), a thoroughly unsavoury TV weatherman, mysteriously wakes up to the same wintry February morning over and over again. His wonder and excitement at the lack of consequences quickly turn to despair. How can a flawed human deal with the repetition of the same limited day, as restrictive in its own way as a one-room prison cell? Smells like 2021 lockdowns to me.

The Survivor – February 16

After World War II, Harry Haft is a boxer who fought against his peers in concentration camps. Haunted by memories, he tries to use fighting legends as a way to find his love. We’ve not watched this one, but it’s on the list for February.

The Humans – February 19

Fans of psychological dramas rise up. During one evening, the Blake family gathers to celebrate thanksgiving in a broken-down flat newly rented by the daughter and her new man. As the darkness falls, we find that all have less to be thankful about.

Black Site – February 21

Anyone with a penchant for political thrillers knows what you’re getting into if you turn on a flick with a title like Black Site. This is another one we’ve somehow missed, but the synopsis is pretty straightforward: A group of officers in a labyrinthine top-secret prison must fight for their lives against Hatchet, a brilliant and infamous high-value detainee. When he escapes, his mysterious and deadly agenda has far-reaching and dire consequences. IMDb has this rated as 4.5/10. We’re still going to watch it, though.

Killing Eve (Season 4) – February 28

Eve is on a revenge mission against The Twelve. If you’re yet to see the final season of Killing Eve, now’s your chance. Binge the first three seasons while you’re there.

What else should I watch on Stan?

Last month, we recommended Gretel & Hansel all eight Harry Potters, Transfusion, 10 Cloverfield Lane and Poker Face. Check back next month and we’ll give you new recommendations if you’re left asking, “What should I watch on Stan in March?”

If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers.

Head over to Stan to sign up.

This article will be constantly updated.