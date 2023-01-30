What Should I Watch on Netflix? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in February

Netflix has a handful of new releases debuting in Australia this February, giving us almost too much choice, which is not so good if you’re like us and find yourself constantly asking: What should I watch?

There are a number of new TV shows, movies and documentaries hitting Netflix this month, so to make things a little easier, we’ve narrowed a list down to five new releases.

What’s new on Netflix?

What should I watch on Netflix?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Netflix.

You: Season 4 Part 1 – February 9

Joe Goldberg is back. Here’s what Netflix has given us about part one of the fourth season of You. “What would you do for love? For a brilliant male bookstore manager who crosses paths with an aspiring female writer, this question is put to the test. A charming yet awkward crush becomes something even more sinister when the writer becomes the manager’s obsession. Using social media and the internet, he uses every tool at his disposal to become close to her, even going so far as to remove any obstacle –including people — that stands in his way of getting to her.” Classic Joe.

The Law According to Lidia Poët – February 15

The Law According to Lidia Poët follows a woman who is forbidden from practising law and her preparation to appeal to overturn the court’s decision. It’s the true story of Lidia Poët, Italy’s first female lawyer and an important one to be told. We’re so keen for it.

The Unusual Suspects (Season 1) – February 16

OK so The Unusual Suspects follows the theft of a multi-million-dollar necklace and the women from different walks of life who come together to ensure that justice is served. The reason it’s on this list is A. it’s got a crime undertone and B. it’s based in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs. Love to see a local series on Netflix.

Jurassic World – February 16

Heading back to 2015 and Jurassic World, before Dominion came along to be nothing other than terrible, is the most Jurassic movie of all the Jurassic movies. It takes the structure of the first movie — a theme park run amok — and blends it with the franchise’s ultimate fantasy, finally revealing what a fully functioning dinosaur theme park looks like.

We Have a Ghost – February 24

The discovery that their house is haunted by a ghost named Ernest makes Kevin’s family a social media sensation. But when Kevin and Ernest get to the bottom of the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become targets of the CIA. It’s a comedy horror film and is so 2023, but it might be good (???).

What else should I watch on Netflix?

Last month, we recommended F9: The Fast Saga, Copenhagen Cowboy, season two of Sexify, Vikings: Valhalla and A Quiet Place Part II.

If you're curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we've done the maths for you. And over here you'll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers.

This article will be constantly updated.