What Should I Watch on Binge? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in February

Are you looking for something good to binge on, but don’t know where to start? There’s a handful of decent TV shows, movies and documentaries streaming on Binge in Australia next month, so we’ve compiled a little list full of the new releases we reckon you should watch.

Here’s what the team at Gizmodo Australia will be streaming on Binge in February.

What’s new on Binge?

What should I watch on Binge?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Binge.

The Ledge – February 1

We’re yet to see this one, so we’re going to rely on the synopsis: A rock-climbing adventure turns into a living nightmare when a woman captures the murder of her best friend on camera. With nowhere to go, she begins a treacherous ascent up a mountain cliff as the killer and his friends follow close behind. Yikes (but also, yes please).

The Black Phone – February 12

While this wasn’t as scary as we had hoped it was going to be, Ethan Hawke delivers a stellar bad guy. The Black Phone had a few bits we don’t think it needed to, but overall it was a great flick. Catch it on Binge (where you can hide under a blanket with the lights on if you so wish).

Nighthawks – February 12

Let’s go back to 1981 for a neo-noir action crime thriller that follows two elite police officers that are assigned a mission to eliminate an international terrorist. Action for days.

The UnXplained (Season 5) – February 17

The UnXplained is an exploration of the world’s most fascinating, strange, and inexplicable mysteries. Narrated by William Shatner, and featuring contributions from scientists, historians, and witnesses, this series seeks to shed light on how the impossible can happen. There’s no trailer for season five, so here’s season three to get a feel for it.

Snowfall (Season 6) – February 24

After being fleeced of $73 million by Teddy at the end of last season, Franklin was out for blood when we last saw him. ‘The Family’ is imploding around him as alliances are made and lines are drawn in the sand – keen to see what season six brings for everyone’s favourite, ambitious young drug kingpin.

What else should I watch on Binge?

