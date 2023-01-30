What Should I Watch on Prime Video? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in February

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Amazon Prime Video is pretty dry next month, giving us only a handful of nerdy new releases to binge. The upside is the few goodies Amazon’s streaming service is debuting in February will provide an answer to that question we all have: What should I watch on Prime Video?

There are only a few things coming to Prime Video next month, but a lot hit the Gizmodo Australia brief, so to make things a little easier, we’ve narrowed a list down to five new releases to sink your teeth into.

What’s new on Prime Video?

You should head over here to see the complete list of what’s new on Prime Video this month – covering all of the sci-fi, action, adventure, documentary and general pop culture new releases the streaming service is debuting in Australia.

What should I watch on Prime Video?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Prime Video.

Despicable Me 2 – February 1

Despicable Me blew us away with its inventive, heartfelt story of a supervillain who adopts three girls and turns sort of good. In the sequel, we discover that there’s one thing harder than juggling supervillainy and fatherhood: being a good guy and a dad.

How To Train Your Dragon 2 – February 1

Hiccup and Toothless are faced with the threat of Drago, a dragon trapper, bent on capturing and dominating over all dragons. However, they are determined to defeat him and restore peace on Berk. It’s a sweet little animation that sends us back to 2014.

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind – February 1

When their relationship turns sour, a couple undergoes a medical procedure to have each other erased from their memories forever. It’s probably not your favourite movie, but it’s definitely one that sticks with you for a long time after you watch it.

Hellboy – February 3

Hellboy, a reboot of a moderately successful and well-loved set of a film adaptations, is not what some fans might have wanted from the franchise, delivering less than desirable results during its box office debut, but, look, it delivered on the supernatural and superhero (at least enough for our nostalgic hearts). Now’s the time to watch if you never got around to it.

Star Trek: Picard (Season 3) – February 18

Star Trek: Picard features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven series on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The first two seasons are also on Prime Video

What else should I watch on Prime Video?

Last month, we recommended Gasoline Alley, The Rig, Rocky, Rocky II and Rocky III, Valkyrie and the final season of Hunters. Check back next month and we’ll give you new recommendations if you’re left asking, “What should I watch on Prime Video in March?”

If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers.

Head over to Amazon Prime Video to sign up.

This article will be constantly updated.