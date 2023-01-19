Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s New Poster Is a Spidey Smörgåsbord

There’s a lot of Spider-Folks in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This we knew, as we pored over its trailer, as well as many slices of a poster depicting a whole legion of webslinging heroes. Now we have the full poster in glorious high quality, and it turns out? Yeah, still a lot of Spideys in this movie.

After various low-quality snippets of the poster were released across international markets last month in the wake of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s first trailer release, Sony has now officially released a massive new poster depicting Miles hanging out, potentially literally, with his many, many, many, many amazing new friends.

Some of them might be spectacular. Or superior. Sensational, even. We’re pretty sure one of them might be an Emissary of Hell. But no matter which way you spider-slice it, there’s a lot of Spiders here. Obviously, there’s no way all these characters are going to get major screen time in the film — it’d have a run time that’d make James Cameron blush, although I wouldn’t say no — but you can probably tell at least a few who might based on their positioning in the crowd, like Gwen, Spider-Woman, 2099, Spider-Punk, your (and Madelyne Pryor’s) friend Ben Reilly the Scarlet Spider, and so on and so forth.

It’s just wild to see that the best superhero movie of all time is going completely bonkers for its sophomore outing. If you want to remind yourself of who we thought we spotted in the trailer and in the posters, you can check out our slideshows here and here. In the meantime, I’m just going to twiddle my thumbs until Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theatres June 2.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.