Prepare for a Price Bump With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Range

With Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event set for February 2, rumours are swirling around online about the Galaxy S23 range.

So, let’s check out some of those rumours to have an idea of what we should expect in February.

Join us at #SamsungUnpacked, on February 1, 2023.



— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 10, 2023

Galaxy S23 range specs

Firstly, the models are expected to largely stay the same, meaning we’ll get a standard device, the Galaxy S23, and the upgraded Galaxy S23+.

What might not stay the same is the Ultra. Interestingly, as reported by Tomsguide, there may be two Ultra devices shown off at the unpacked event. It’s rumoured that one could be the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

German tech news outlet WinFuture recently reported on leaked specs for the S23 and the S23+, but spec sheets for the Ultra devices remain unseen. Renders for the S23 and S23+ are also shown in WinFuture’s report. The phone looks more Apple-ey, with more rounded edges reminiscent of the iPhone 12 range.

Galaxy S23: This is Samsung's new flagship phone in official marketing pics



— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 11, 2023

As per the site, these are the specs you may see with both devices:

Samsung Galaxy S23

Screen : AMOLED 6.1-inch FHD display, adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz)

: AMOLED 6.1-inch FHD display, adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz) Dimensions and weight : 146.3mm x 70.9mm x 7.6mm, 167 grams

: 146.3mm x 70.9mm x 7.6mm, 167 grams Cameras : 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12mp selfie

: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12mp selfie Processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage : 128GB and 256GB

: 128GB and 256GB Battery :3,900mAh, 25W fast charging, 10w wireless charging

:3,900mAh, 25W fast charging, 10w wireless charging Colours: black, cotton, green and purple

It has also been leaked that the Galaxy S23 could have 8K video recording at 30fps.

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Screen : AMOLED 6.6-inch FHD display, adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz)

: AMOLED 6.6-inch FHD display, adaptive refresh rate (48 – 120hz) Dimensions : 157.8mm x 76.2mm x 7.6mm, 195 grams

: 157.8mm x 76.2mm x 7.6mm, 195 grams Cameras : 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12mp selfie

: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12mp selfie Processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage : 256GB and 512GB

: 256GB and 512GB Battery : 4,700mAh, 45W fast charging, 10w wireless charging

: 4,700mAh, 45W fast charging, 10w wireless charging Colours: black, cotton, green and purple

The batteries appear to be larger across both models, by about 200mAh.

As we said earlier, specs for the S23 Ultra, or the device that may be revealed alongside it, have not been revealed. That being said, the S23 Ultra may ship with a 200MP camera, with an ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor, as reported by Tomsguide.

Sammobile has reported that the S23 Ultra will have a 5,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and an improved cooling solution.

According to leaked Ahmed Qwaider, it’s expected that the screens of every device will have a peak brightness of 1,750nits.

Galaxy S23 range price

9to5mac reports that the range could see price increases of up to $100 across the board.

According to information the tech website has seen, pricing in Australia is expected to be:

Galaxy S23 range release date

With the Galaxy Unpacked event set for 5 am on February 2, 2023, it’s likely that preorders will begin soon after.

We don’t have any information on when the phones will become available for purchase in Australia, nor any preorder information just yet.

But we’ll be keeping an eye on it.