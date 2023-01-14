RRR Stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr. Are Open to Making the Leap to Hollywood

If there’s one question audiences are asking after watching S.S. Rajamouli’s epic RRR, it’s: “Where can we see more of Ram Charan and NTR Jr.?” It seems inevitable that the Tollywood superstars will blow up on the Hollywood blockbuster scene with crossover success — think pop-star BTS level, but make it cinema.

It’s time to place our bets on which director or producer courts them into a major franchise. Best part is? They’re ready to go. In an interview with Variety, Ram Charan and NTR Jr. discussed their willingness to go Hollywood and what kind of movies they’d like to be a part of. Fans already know they have that action-star charisma on lock; they already have massive fame in India, where they have that Rock and Vin Diesel Fast and Furious franchise popularity without the weird competitive energy. The RRR stars are friends, but are open to the idea of exploring a similar character dynamic.

“Why not? Bring it on!” they shared in unison. “We would love to explore this,” Charan said, confirming they’re both game to make more global blockbusters, “[like] the Rock and Vin Diesel.” NTR Jr. — who recently slipped into an interview that he’d love to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe — agreed. “As actors we have to be open to accept what’s given to us. We’re very open.” Charan held their united front, adding, “We’re very eager to have your directors experience us as well on the sets and I think we will do a great job.”

Their personas on and off screen have only amplified fervent fans’ dreams of seeing them in American movies. “I think both our characters are very similar to us in real [life],” Charan shared. “And it came very natural when we were doing the scenes.”

RRR has a “water-meets-fire theme” that draws on their characters. When asked which elements they embody off-camera, NTR. Jr. said, “I personally feel [after] the friendship we’ve had over the past 20 years, I think Charan is more of water. I would say he’s an introvert for sure. You know when you look at the sea, in general you really cannot estimate the depth of it. You don’t know what’s happening inside it unless, and until, you are willing to go deep into it. So for me, Charan as a person in general is very deep. You cannot estimate what you’re getting unless, and until, you’re willing, or he’s willing to invite you.” Now, that’s the best best friend reading I’ve ever heard among actors.

Then Charan jumped in. “NTR is somebody who, what you see is what you get. There’s nothing hidden. So he is all in, or all out. It’s as simple as that.” This is a bromance for the ages outside of the movie. Can they come as a package deal in movies? You almost don’t want to separate them.

Addressing something that RRR devotees have been wondering, the duo said there was no bad blood about not being India’s Academy Awards submission, explaining that the honour usually goes to a film in Hindi as it’s historically the language submitted. However, NTR Jr. noted that RRR director S.S. Rajamouli is helping change the thinking around that. “RRR made it one big Indian film industry today globally. It fills us with a lot of pride that we are Telegu people sitting down here and talking — today, we are Indians as well,” he said, giving credit to their director. “It’s a clear example of when a master storyteller comes out with master stories.”

Charan added, “And now the West is also enjoying his films as the world is becoming one. Cinema is becoming one, the boundaries are being erased.”

Watch the whole charming and inspiring conversation below.

RRR is currently in select theatres for awards season — we recommend watching it on the biggest screen possible, in its original Telegu presentation if you can. Otherwise, it’s also streaming with a less-than-ideal dub on Netflix.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.