RRR Star NTR Jr. Is Ready Anytime for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

There’s a breakneck energy in RRR despite its three-hour runtime — and it’s an energy that Marvel Studios could use a dose of. It’d be such a win to bring in director S.S. Rajamouli (who has an RRR sequel in the works) or recruit its leading men, NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, to be Marvel stars.

It’s all there on the screen already: RRR clearly establishes both actors’ talent at playing super heroic revolutionaries; their portrayal of a powerful bromance-turned-complicated enemy situation has earned widespread acclaim, as has the historical action fantasy epic that’s enraptured moviegoers worldwide.

Already willing it into existence along with fans, NTR Jr. is about to manifest himself into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I would love to do it,” he told Variety at a recent DGA screening of RRR. “I’m waiting for it to happen.” The people want it for sure; his zoo army scene immediately made us think “Give this man a Marvel movie, stat!” The big-franchise possibilities extend even beyond comic-book movies, truly; I’m rooting for him to play the son of Jurassic World’s Simon Masrani (played by the late Irrfan Khan), out to clear the family name with an army of dinosaurs.

After the screening the actor went on to tell the audience that the RRR moment we’re all living in is a game-changer thanks to Rajamouli creating more global opportunities for Telegu talent. “Rajamouli [has] said many times that we come from a very small industry called the Telegu film industry, and thanks to him it’s not small anymore,” the actor said, giving the director credit for uniting Tollywood with Hollywood. “We were aliens, we’re not aliens anymore. You know we are one big global film industry.”

RRR can be currently seen in special theatrical screenings in major film markets for awards season — watch it in a movie theatre in its original Telegu presentation if you can! Otherwise, it’s also streaming with a less-than-ideal dub on Netflix.

