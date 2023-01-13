How To Preorder the PS VR2 Headset in Australia

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

After a long wait, the PS VR2 is now available for preorder in Australia. However, it’s going to cost you more than the price of a full PS5 for just the base setup.

PlayStation announced in early November that the VR2 headset will cost $US549.99. In Aussie terms, that translates to a cool $879.95. This includes the headset itself and controllers. Of course, you’ll need a PlayStation 5 console to run the damn thing. Those consoles, when you can get one, cost around $750.

As our friends at Kotaku Australia so kindly brought to our attention, the PS VR 2 Horizon: Call of the Mountain Bundle will run you (deep breath) $959.95, and includes everything found in the standard bundle plus a copy of Horizon: Call of the Mountain.

While preorders for the headset, controller charging station, and initial slate of games have been available from November 15, the official release date is set for February 22, 2023. That still gives you a little bit of time to complete your preorder if you want to be one of the first to play with the new PlayStation VR2 headset.

What do you need to know about the upcoming PS VR2?

It’s been six years since Sony’s last VR release, but this new edition will only work on PS5, compared to the previous device that was compatible with PS4 consoles as well. This new headset is running upgraded specs that puts it above devices like the Meta Quest 2 in terms of both price and power.

Unfortunately, all those PS VR1 players won’t be able to take their games onto the PS VR2, which is a very strange decision considering how the PS5’s limited game library is bolstered due to its wide backwards compatibility with PS4 games. PlayStation exec Hideaki Nishino said this was because “PS VR2 is designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience,” especially with its haptic feedback controls and environmental scanning systems.

Sony probably needs a win with its PS VR system, as its latest quarterly earnings show that the company has lost close to 2 million PlayStation Plus subscribers since it relaunched the service. The company has sold only 3.3 million PS5 units this past quarter, which is the same as last year and far below what it’ll need to reach its target of 23 million consoles sold by March.

Where to preorder the PS VR2 in Australia

You can preorder the PlayStation VR2 headset from the following retailers:

Amazon

Big W

EB Games

The Gamesmen

JB Hi-Fi

Sony also revealed its PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station that’s going out the gate at $US49.99 (around $70). Thankfully, it doesn’t seem to be a necessary addition, as you can still charge the controllers using the PS5’s USB ports.

The initial slate of 11 PS VR2 titles that are also launching next February includes games like the rail shooter The Dark Pictures: Switchback and the rhythm game Pistol Whip VR. This is in addition to already announced games like Horizon: Call of the Mountain and a VR version of Resident Evil: Village.

The PlayStation VR2 will be released on February 22, 2023, so get your preorders in now.