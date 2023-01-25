Here’s How the Upgraded 2024 Polestar 2 Compares With the Original

Polestar has revealed the 2024 facelift of the Polestar 2, bringing with it some substantial upgrades over the 2022 model, including a new drivetrain option, a new maximum WLTP range and new features as part of the standard equipment.

We called the Polestar 2 our favourite EV of 2022, with a car feel, operating system and aesthetic second to none, and we’re hoping that the 2024 model will also impress.

Let’s go through what you can expect from the 2024 model.

New design

Firstly it should be said that the 2024 Polestar 2 has a few unique design elements that separate from the original model, but have similarities with the upcoming Polestar 3 luxury SUV.

This includes a flat front end without the grill features on the original model. It looks a bit more like the Volvo range of EVs with this face, but it’s still different enough to call a separate car.

Here’s how the original model looked:

To be honest, I preferred the original grill. It looked mean and like a muscle car.

This was the biggest difference to the original model, with pretty much everything else under-the-hood. The 20-inch wheels included in the $8,000 performance pack have also received an aesthetic update.

New motors and drivetrain

While the original Polestar 2 was only available in either AWD or FWD, the 2024 model will be available in RWD instead of FWD. The company claims that the new motor powering this change allows for a substantial power increase, up to 220kW (up from 170kW), with higher torque (490Nm instead of 330Nm). This also means that the 0-100km/h speed is also faster, down to 6.2 seconds from 7.3.

Meanwhile, the dual-motor version now has a rebalanced drivetrain, with a rear wheel bias. It now has a 310kW power output (up from 300kW) with 740Nm torque (was 660Nm), with greater traction control and efficiency. Yes, 0-100km/h is also quicker, at 4.5 seconds (was 4.7 seconds). Additionally, to save energy, the front motor can now be disabled entirely.

On top of this, the performance pack in the AWD model will now allow for a 0-100km/h speed in just 4.2 seconds, with 350kW of power available. This performance boost is available as an over-the-air downloadable update.

New battery range and recharge speeds

The new Polestar 2 models will also include upgraded batteries. While the standard range model retains a battery capacity of 69kWh with 24 modules (as was standard on the previous standard range model), the long-range model now includes an 82kWh battery with 27 modules (up from a 78kWh battery).

The battery changes for the long-range model allow for faster charging speeds. The long-range batteries now offer a maximum DC charging speed of up to 205kW (was 151 kW). The standard range model now includes a 135kW charging speed, which remains the same.

But of course range remains one of the most important things for an EV:

Standard-range single motor model: up to 518km WLTP (was 478km)

Long-range single motor model: up to 635km WLTP (was 551km)

Because of the front motor disconnect option on the long-range dual motor model, this car has also received a substantial performance bump.

New standard features

Tweaking the feature packs a bit, the Polestar 2 will now include Driver Awareness features and a wireless phone charger as part of the main ensemble of inclusions. This includes blind spot information, steering support, cross-traffic alerts with braking support, rear collision warnings and mitigation, and 360-degree surround view (and auto-dimming mirrors).

These features were previously only available through add-on packs, which would add a large assortment of features for between $5,000 and $8,000.

Polestar 2 2024 model release date

The Polestar 2 2024 facelift is due to release in Australia in the third quarter of 2023, with orders beginning in 2023’s second quarter.

Pricing is to be confirmed, but as reported by Drive Australia, price increases in the UK by between four and seven per cent could indicate a starting price of $66,500.