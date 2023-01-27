Phoebe Waller-Bridge Is Making a Tomb Raider TV Show for Amazon

Some things belong in a museum, some things in the resume of Fleabag icon Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Or at least, so the writer-actress believes, as she’s whipping from one treasure-seeking adventure franchise to another.

The Hollywood Reporter has word that Waller-Bridge, as part of her deal with Amazon Studios, will pen a new adaptation of the iconic Tomb Raider video game franchise. The games, which have spun off into multiple reboots and film series, follow English adventurer Lara Croft as she explores those titular tombs, facing threats both human and supernatural. Waller-Bridge is on tap to script the series, but it’s currently unknown if she will star in it in any capacity.

The announcement comes at a major turning point for Tomb Raider as a series. With the seeming conclusion of the rebooted take on the franchise with its third game in 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider, starring a younger version of Lara, the intrepid explorer has been quiet on the gaming front for a few years now. A movie adaptation of the rebooted games, starring Alicia Vikander as Croft, fizzled out after a disappointing reception. A previously announce animated series, staring Marvel’s Hayley Atwell as the voice of Lara, is still believed to be coming to Netflix some time this year.

We’ll bring you more on Amazon’s plans for Tomb Raider as and when we learn them.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.