Paizo Announces Its Own Gaming Licence Amid Dungeons & Dragons’ OGL Controversy

Tabletop roleplaying game company, Paizo has released a statement following the delayed announcement of Wizards of the Coast’s Open Gaming Licence 2.0. The company, many of whom are formerly Wizards of the Coast executives, developers, and lawyers, has announced that they will be pursuing the creation of a new creative licence for third party developers which they say will be “ open, perpetual, and irrevocable.”

This Open RPG Creative Licence (ORC) is a direct response to the reports that have come out over the past week from inside sources at Wizards of the Coast. Paizo has offered to pay for the legal work necessary to create this system-agnostic licence, but they state that it will “not be owned by Paizo.”

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]

