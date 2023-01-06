Of Course Netflix Is Bringing Wednesday Back for Season 2

The Addams Family always has two snaps and now we know Tim Burton’s Wednesday will have two seasons, at least. Netflix just officially announced that the smash streaming series will be back for season two, with star Jenna Ortega returning.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told Tudum. “[We’re] thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

Here’s a video version of the announcement:

Even with its brand-name title and star power both front and behind the camera, few could have predicted just how big Wednesday was going to be. A few of the stats provided by Netflix about the show are as follows:

Wednesday is now one of the most successful series ever on Netflix. It ranks #2 on the Most Popular (English) TV list with 1.237 Billion hours viewed within its first 28 days.

More than 182 Million households have seen the series since its debut. (1.237B hours divided by 6.8 hours)

Wednesday crossed the 1 billion hour view mark only three weeks after debut – joining Stranger Things 4 and Squid Game as the third title to reach this milestone within its first 28 days.

The series broke the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix – not once, but twice – when it debuted in the #1 spot with a record breaking 341.23M hours viewed, and again in its second week with a staggering 411.29M hours viewed.

And it goes on and on from there. So, yeah — of course Wednesday is coming back for season two. Are you excited?

