New Looks at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and More

Scream VI teases some of the New York locales Ghostface will visit. The Last of Us shows off what to expect for the rest of the season. Plus, get a look at what’s in store on Superman & Lois, Syfy’s new space-disaster colony show The Ark, and Poker Face. Spoilers get!

Fast X

Variety reports Leo Abelo Perry (Cheaper by the Dozen) has been cast as Dom Toretto’s son, Brian, in Fast X.

The Fantastic Four

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Glenn Howerton addressed rumours he’s up for the role during a recent interview with The Movie Dweeb on Youtube.

Somehow, in my mind, there’s no chance that anything that I will ever do will be watched by people, and I don’t know what that is, I think it’s this sort of perpetual underdog thing that I feel, which makes no sense. But, no, look, it would be super fun, and obviously, the director, Matt Shakman, is a very close friend and an absolutely incredible director, so it’d be super fun to work with him again. But ain’t nobody called me about that yet. But I would accept that phone call. You get me Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four movie, I’ll give you 75% of my…and by the way, I’m not joking, because I know they’re not gonna pay me that much anyways. It’s not gonna make that much of a dent. You go get me that role, I’ll give you 75%, that’s the deal.

Scream VI

A tie-in crossword puzzle hints at some of the New York City locations Ghostface will visit in Scream VI.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Empire Magazine has our first look at William Jackson Harper as a mysterious character named Quaz, a telepath, in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Photo: Disney

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

Empire also has a new look at Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

Photo: Disney

The Unsettling

A couple who’ve recently immigrated to the United States from Africa learn the suburbs of Los Angeles are haunted by demons in the trailer for The Unsettling.

Mad Cats

A man searching for his missing brother runs afoul of “a pack of vicious monster cats determined to execute unscrupulous pet shop owners” in the trailer for Mad Cats.

The Flash

The Flash reunites with John “Spartan” Diggle, Oliver “Green Arrow” Queen, and Wally “Kid Flash” West in a new behind-the-scenes photo from season nine.

The Last of Us

See what’s in store for Joel and Ellie in a new “Weeks Ahead” trailer for the rest of the season.

Ghosts

Sam and Jay’s new assistant invites an amateur ghostbuster to the B&B in photos from “Ghost Hunter,” the February 2 episode of Ghosts. Head over to Spoiler TV for more.

Photo: CBS

Photo: CBS

Photo: CBS

Fantasy Island

Spoiler TV also has photos from “The Um,” the January 30 episode of Fantasy Island. More at the link.

Photo: Fox

Photo: Fox

Photo: Fox

The Ark

After the entire chain of command falls dead, a group of engineers is forced to captain a colony ship in the latest trailer for Syfy’s The Ark.

Superman & Lois

Lois reveals she’s pregnant with a third child in a new trailer for season three.

Poker Face

Finally, Peacock has released another trailer for Rian Johnson’s new detective series Poker Face.

