Neko Mario Pounces in the New Super Mario Teaser

Ah, Kitty Mario. Never has anything ever been more cursed than Chris Pratt saying “meow” while his character is in a yellow catsuit. Scarring stuff. Besides furry animated plumbers, we’ve got some info on Disney’s The Mysterious Benedict Society and a couple of episode trailers from Velma and The Last of Us. Let’s a-go, spoilers!

Thunderbolts

Deadline also has word Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth, The Bear) has joined the cast of Marvel’s Thunderbolts in a undisclosed role.

House/Wife and The Inheritance

According to THR, Netflix has decided not to release either its wrapped and completed killer A.I. film, House/Wife or Alejandro Brugués upcoming horror-thriller, The Inheritance. The projects are now being shopped elsewhere.

MaXXXine

In conversation with Total Film (via /Film), Ti West stated MaXXXine will be completely unlike either Pearl or X before it.

It will be as different from X as Pearl is from X, but it will be nothing like Pearl. I’m trying to build a world out of all this, like people do these days. You can’t make a slasher movie without a bunch of sequels.

Scream VI

Meanwhile, Scream VI co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin told the magazine (via /Film) his new sequel is also “really different” from its predecessors, boasting “a bolder, more brazen” Ghostface.

We wanted to make this really different, while still having all the stuff you love. Having a bolder, more brazen Ghostface was a big part of that.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong speaks in a new TV spot for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott shouts “Kang!” like Kirk shouted “Khan!” in a somber new TV spot for Quantumania.

The Boogeyman

We also have a trailer for Rob Savage’s adaptation of Stephen King’s monster-under-the-bed story, The Boogeyman.

Goosebumps: The Series

Variety reports Rob Huebel has joined the cast of the new Goosebumps series at Disney+ in a “recurring” but still undisclosed role.

Dead Day

Variety also reports Peacock has cancelled Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson’s planned adaptation of the comic book series Dead Day, in which “the dead come back to complete unfinished business, be that to celebrate a night back on earth or to torment the living.”

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Disney+ has also cancelled The Mysterious Benedict Society after two seasons.

Hard to say goodbye to the #MysteriousBenedictSociety, but so INCREDIBLY thankful to @disneytvstudios and @disneyplus for allowing us two seasons of this beautiful story written by Trenton Lee Stewart. Thanks to all the top notch writers, producers, crew and cast…wonderful story, even more wonderful people.

Dear friends- season 2 will mark the end of THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY’s journey on Disney+. We love everyone who helped make this truly special and indeed life-affirming experience happen. No regrets- so proud of what we made! (1/3 ) — Phil Hay (@phillycarly) January 29, 2023

The Flash

Javica Leslie’s Batwoman — now “The Red Death” — comes to Central City in the synopsis for “Hear No Evil,” the February 15 episode of The Flash.

NEW KID IN TOWN – Barry (Grant Gustin) feels guilty for what happened to Caitlin and Mark (Jon Cor) comes up with a plan which makes everyone sceptical. Meanwhile, Red Death looms in Central City and commands that failure is not an option. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) asks Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) to make a choice which leads Cecile to think about the greater good. Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) take a step in a new direction. Lastly, old friends pay an unexpected visit to S.T.A.R. Labs. Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Kristen Kim (#902). Original airdate 2/15/2023.

Kung Fu

Elsewhere, Nicky takes stock in the synopsis for “Alias,” the February 15 episode of Kung Fu.

FORGIVENESS — With her world crashing down around her, Nicky (Olivia Liang) is forced to reevaluate her recent actions in order to move forward. Althea (Shannon Dang) goes undercover to gain more information about Delta Securities, and Henry (Eddie Liu) and Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) follow a lead regarding Xiao’s whereabouts. Tiffany Frances directed the episode written by Brian Anthony (#310). Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung also star. Original airdate 2/15/2023.

The Ark

Syfy has also released a brief synopsis for “Like It Touched the Sun,” the second episode of The Ark.

The crew struggles to establish order; investigations uncover more questions than answers.

Velma

The serial killer at the heart of Velma crashes “Fog Fest” in the trailer for her next two episodes at HBO Max.

The Last of Us

Finally, Melanie Lynskey joins The Last of Us in the trailer for next week’s episode.

